(KMAland) -- Kuemper Catholic won the CYO Tournament, Maryville was second at their home Best Ball Tournament and Palmyra’s Noah Carpenter won an individual championship on his own home course in KMAland boys golf on Wednesday.
CYO Tournament
The Kuemper Catholic boys golf team picked up a team championship at the CYO Tournament on Wednesday. The Knights shot a 320 to win the tournament by 46 strokes over Gehlen Catholic.
Kuemper’s Maverick Schwabe shot a 75 to win the individual championship for the Knights. Kayden Schon, Tyler Auen and Carter Putney shot an 81, an 81 and an 83 to take third, fourth and fifth, respectively.
Benicio Lujano was eighth with an 89, and Dawson Billmeier finished in 16th with a 94.
Maryville Best Ball Tournament
The Maryville boys golf team finished second at their home best ball tournament. The Spoofhounds were led by Trevin Cunningham and Jacob Scott, which finished with a 79 and 82, respectively, to finish third and tied for fifth. Stanberry’s Landon Marticke also shot an 82 to tie for fifth.
In this particular tournament, each team split their teams into a trio of duos and then used their best ball scores. The best two scores among the best ball teams were taken for the team’s score.
Maryville was second with a 156. The Maryville JV team shot a 178 in sixth, Rock Port was seventh with a 180, and Mound City and Stanberry shot a 186 to tie for eighth. Worth County’s 214 was 12th, and East Atchison’s 220 was 14th.
View the complete results from the meet below.
Palmyra Invitational
Elmwood-Murdock was the highest area finishing team in the Gold Division at Palmyra, finishing in fifth place with a 277. Auburn had a 280 in sixth, Palmyra scored a 299 in ninth and Syracuse had a 308 in 10th. Falls City also carded a 328 to take 13th.
In the Silver Division, Syracuse shot a 316 to finish third, Elmwood-Murdock took seventh with a 343, Johnson County Central had a 348 in eighth and Auburn shot a 367 in ninth.
Palmyra’s Noah Carpenter finished with a 74 to win the Gold Division individual championship. Elmwood-Murdock’s Nate Lockman had a strong showing with an 84 in eighth, and Auburn’s Brad Hall finished 10th with an 87. Other area finishes:
14. Logan Zoller, Syracuse (90)
17. Nate Rust, Elmwood-Murdock (93)
19. Hudson Emshoff, Auburn (95)
22. Marcus Hudson, Auburn (98)
23. Easton Miller, Elmwood-Murdock (100)
24. Gabe Dilley, Syracuse (102)
25. Carson Simon, Falls City (104)
30. Gage Bohaty, Palmyra (106)
36. Dalton Hemlock, Falls City (111)
37. Rayce Farmer, Falls City (113)
38. Robert Shanks, Syracuse (116)
39. Jonny Glantz, Palmyra (119)
In the Silver Division, Syracuse’s Cade Stephenson was fourth with a 96. Johnson County Central’s Keegan Jones shot a 98 in sixth, and Cody Damme of Syracuse took 11th with a 101. Jeston Junker was 14th for Elmwood-Murdock with a 104. The rest of the area finishers:
21. Elyse Poppe, Falls City (109)
24. Drake Clements, Elmwood-Murdock (118)
25. Sergio Valles Johnson County Central (119)
26. Logan Johnson, Syracuse (119)
29. Ryan Dixon, Auburn (120)
31. Dylan Hoover, Auburn (121)
32. Rowan Kastens, Elmwood-Murdock (121)
34. Talon Anderson, Falls City (122)
35. Stetson Neiman, Auburn (126)
37. Kayden Baddrtcher, Johnson County Central (131)
38. Zach Phillips, Palmyra (132)
39. Wesley Parolek, Palmyra (144)