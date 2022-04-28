(KMAland) -- Clarinda & Atlantic were in the 150s, Glenwood, Kuemper, Bedford and Treynor were in the 160s and F-M, Audubon, Missouri Valley, Lo-Ma and Woodbine were other winners in KMAland boys golf on Thursday.
Atlantic 156 Shenandoah 197 Red Oak 206
Medalist: Lane Nelson, Atlantic (37)
Runner-up: Roth Den Beste, Atlantic (39)
Other Atlantic scores: Cruz Weaver 39, Tristan Hayes 41, Garrett McLaren 42, Tate Niklasen 43
Shenandoah scores: Jade Spangler 45, Derek Bartlett 48, Terin Courtier 49, Nick Opal 55
Red Oak scores: Sam Fields 50, Cyrus Mensen 51, Greyson Hewett 52, Hunter Jarrett & Tyler Beeson 53, Truman Strickland 56
Clarinda 158 Harlan 186
Medalist: Cooper Neal, Clarinda (34)
Runner-up: Caden Butt, Clarinda (40)
Other Clarinda scores: Jarod McNeese 41, James McCall 43, Grant Turner 44, Justus Fine 45
Harlan scores: Alex Bladt 45, Brayden Ernst 46, Jace Gubbels 47, Drew Bladt 48, Cael Goshorn 50, Sam Bladt 52
Glenwood 169 St. Albert 198
Medalist: Braden Sneed, Glenwood (39)
Runner-up: Tye Nebel, Glenwood (41)
Kuemper Catholic 168 Lewis Central 174 St. Edmond 202 Denison-Schleswig 203
Medalist: Maverick Schwabe, Kuemper Catholic (37)
Runner-up: Jordan Greenwood, Lewis Central (42)
Other Kuemper scores: Kayden Schon 43, Tyler Auen & Carter Putney & Benicio Lujano 44, Dawson Billmeier 51
Other Lewis Central scores: Payton Greenwood 42, Jack Robbins 43, Aiden Shipman 47, Lucas Campbell 48, Tyler Reed 61
Denison-Schleswig scores: Landon Wulf 46, Easton Emery 50, Cody Schulte 53, Michael Collins & Christian Schmadeke 54, Aiden March 63
Bedford 169 Sidney 175 Lenox 257
Medalist: Logan Moyer, Bedford (40)
Runner-up: Kyle Beam, Sidney (40)
Other Bedford scores: Owen Lucas 41, Austin Hanshaw 42, Hunter Blackford 46, Micah Johnson & Tate Rowan 50
Other Sidney scores: Hayden Thompson 41, Kellen Rose 42, Cole Jorgenson 52, Michael Hensley 55, Garett Phillips 67
Lenox scores: Aiden Eggert 61, Jace Smith 64, Keegan Smith 65, Daycen Gregg 67, Patten Adams 72
Fremont-Mills 189 East Mills 199
Medalist: JT Mahaney, Fremont-Mills (42)
Runner-up: Owen Thornton, Fremont-Mills (46)
Other Fremont-Mills scores: Jake Malcom 50, Caden Blackburn 51, Tucker Stille 56
East Mills scores: Lincoln Palmer 47, Kyler Williams 50, Sheldon Vandenberg & Ryan Sayers 51, Anthony Anderson 52, Fletcher Proctor 54
Audubon 200 Griswold 203
Medalist: Oliver Deist, Audubon (46)
Runner-up: Jay Remsburg, Audubon (48)
Other Audubon scores: Edward Miller 51, Evan Alt & Derek Bald 55, Collin Bauer 59
Griswold scores: Kamron Brownlee 48, Caleb Oakleaf 49, Hogan Hook 50, Tate Steinhoff 56, Brayden Stirek 61, Michael Kunze 76
Missouri Valley 175 Underwood 186
Medalist: Jackson Tennis, Missouri Valley (38)
Runner-up: Kaiden Rodenburg, Underwood (44)
Other Missouri Valley scores: Evan White & Hayden Kocour 45, Jacob Hember 47, Carson Wendt 53
Other Underwood scores: Wyatt Buckholdt 45, Danny Stein 46, Will Tiarks 49, Walter Ausdemore 50, Stevie Barnes 63
Logan-Magnolia 183 AHSTW 232
Medalist: Gavin Maguire, Logan-Magnolia (43)
Runner-up: Layne Brenden, Logan-Magnolia (45)
Other Logan-Magnolia scores: Brody West 46, Brady Thompson 49, Caden Dickinson 51, Gavin Kiger 52
AHSTW scores: Nate Jorgensen 46, Logan Heller 59, Tyson Osbahr 61, Zach Nielsen 66, Wyatt Evans 69
Treynor 163 Tri-Center 190
Medalist: Ethan Konz, Treynor (37)
Runner-up: Ryan Konz, Treynor (39)
Other Treynor scores: Ryan McIntyre 42, Aaron Ehmke 45, Alex Mass 47, Gabe Travis 51
Tri-Center scores: Grant Way 45, Cade Carman 46, Brecken Freeberg 47, Jaxon Johnson & Michael Turner 52, Alex Corbin 54
Woodbine 180 Boyer Valley 182
Medalist: Cory Bantam, Woodbine (38)
Runner-up: Caden Neilsen, Boyer Valley (43)
Other Woodbine scores: Nolan Stamm 44, Cody Dickenson 48, Cody Brunow 50, Kylon Reisz 57, Evan Heitman 62
Other Boyer Valley scores: Devin Melby & Connor Kenkel 46, Ben Nichols 47, Evan TenEyck 51, Adam Puck 52
Interstate 35 250 Lamoni NTS
Lamoni scores: Cody Jones 51, Cal Martin 77
Other Area Scores
Moravia Tournament (MISSING)
CAM at Southwest Valley (MISSING)
ACGC, Panorama, Perry at Coon Rapids-Bayard (MISSING)
East Atchison, Rock Port, Mound City at Savannah Tournament (MISSING)