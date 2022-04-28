KMAland Golf

(KMAland) -- Clarinda & Atlantic were in the 150s, Glenwood, Kuemper, Bedford and Treynor were in the 160s and F-M, Audubon, Missouri Valley, Lo-Ma and Woodbine were other winners in KMAland boys golf on Thursday.

Atlantic 156 Shenandoah 197 Red Oak 206 

Medalist: Lane Nelson, Atlantic (37)

Runner-up: Roth Den Beste, Atlantic (39)

Other Atlantic scores: Cruz Weaver 39, Tristan Hayes 41, Garrett McLaren 42, Tate Niklasen 43

Shenandoah scores: Jade Spangler 45, Derek Bartlett 48, Terin Courtier 49, Nick Opal 55

Red Oak scores: Sam Fields 50, Cyrus Mensen 51, Greyson Hewett 52, Hunter Jarrett & Tyler Beeson 53, Truman Strickland 56

Clarinda 158 Harlan 186 

Medalist: Cooper Neal, Clarinda (34)

Runner-up: Caden Butt, Clarinda (40)

Other Clarinda scores: Jarod McNeese 41, James McCall 43, Grant Turner 44, Justus Fine 45

Harlan scores: Alex Bladt 45, Brayden Ernst 46, Jace Gubbels 47, Drew Bladt 48, Cael Goshorn 50, Sam Bladt 52

Glenwood 169 St. Albert 198 

Medalist: Braden Sneed, Glenwood (39)

Runner-up: Tye Nebel, Glenwood (41)

Kuemper Catholic 168 Lewis Central 174 St. Edmond 202 Denison-Schleswig 203 

Medalist: Maverick Schwabe, Kuemper Catholic (37)

Runner-up: Jordan Greenwood, Lewis Central (42)

Other Kuemper scores: Kayden Schon 43, Tyler Auen & Carter Putney & Benicio Lujano 44, Dawson Billmeier 51

Other Lewis Central scores: Payton Greenwood 42, Jack Robbins 43, Aiden Shipman 47, Lucas Campbell 48, Tyler Reed 61

Denison-Schleswig scores: Landon Wulf 46, Easton Emery 50, Cody Schulte 53, Michael Collins & Christian Schmadeke 54, Aiden March 63

Bedford 169 Sidney 175 Lenox 257 

Medalist: Logan Moyer, Bedford (40)

Runner-up: Kyle Beam, Sidney (40)

Other Bedford scores: Owen Lucas 41, Austin Hanshaw 42, Hunter Blackford 46, Micah Johnson & Tate Rowan 50

Other Sidney scores: Hayden Thompson 41, Kellen Rose 42, Cole Jorgenson 52, Michael Hensley 55, Garett Phillips 67

Lenox scores: Aiden Eggert 61, Jace Smith 64, Keegan Smith 65, Daycen Gregg 67, Patten Adams 72

Fremont-Mills 189 East Mills 199 

Medalist: JT Mahaney, Fremont-Mills (42)

Runner-up: Owen Thornton, Fremont-Mills (46)

Other Fremont-Mills scores: Jake Malcom 50, Caden Blackburn 51, Tucker Stille 56

East Mills scores: Lincoln Palmer 47, Kyler Williams 50, Sheldon Vandenberg & Ryan Sayers 51, Anthony Anderson 52, Fletcher Proctor 54

Audubon 200 Griswold 203 

Medalist: Oliver Deist, Audubon (46)

Runner-up: Jay Remsburg, Audubon (48)

Other Audubon scores: Edward Miller 51, Evan Alt & Derek Bald 55, Collin Bauer 59

Griswold scores: Kamron Brownlee 48, Caleb Oakleaf 49, Hogan Hook 50, Tate Steinhoff 56, Brayden Stirek 61, Michael Kunze 76

Missouri Valley 175 Underwood 186 

Medalist: Jackson Tennis, Missouri Valley (38)

Runner-up: Kaiden Rodenburg, Underwood (44)

Other Missouri Valley scores: Evan White & Hayden Kocour 45, Jacob Hember 47, Carson Wendt 53

Other Underwood scores: Wyatt Buckholdt 45, Danny Stein 46, Will Tiarks 49, Walter Ausdemore 50, Stevie Barnes 63

Logan-Magnolia 183 AHSTW 232 

Medalist: Gavin Maguire, Logan-Magnolia (43)

Runner-up: Layne Brenden, Logan-Magnolia (45)

Other Logan-Magnolia scores: Brody West 46, Brady Thompson 49, Caden Dickinson 51, Gavin Kiger 52

AHSTW scores: Nate Jorgensen 46, Logan Heller 59, Tyson Osbahr 61, Zach Nielsen 66, Wyatt Evans 69

Treynor 163 Tri-Center 190 

Medalist: Ethan Konz, Treynor (37)

Runner-up: Ryan Konz, Treynor (39)

Other Treynor scores: Ryan McIntyre 42, Aaron Ehmke 45, Alex Mass 47, Gabe Travis 51

Tri-Center scores: Grant Way 45, Cade Carman 46, Brecken Freeberg 47, Jaxon Johnson & Michael Turner 52, Alex Corbin 54

Woodbine 180 Boyer Valley 182 

Medalist: Cory Bantam, Woodbine (38)

Runner-up: Caden Neilsen, Boyer Valley (43)

Other Woodbine scores: Nolan Stamm 44, Cody Dickenson 48, Cody Brunow 50, Kylon Reisz 57, Evan Heitman 62

Other Boyer Valley scores: Devin Melby & Connor Kenkel 46, Ben Nichols 47, Evan TenEyck 51, Adam Puck 52

Interstate 35 250 Lamoni NTS 

Lamoni scores: Cody Jones 51, Cal Martin 77

Other Area Scores

Moravia Tournament (MISSING)

CAM at Southwest Valley (MISSING)

ACGC, Panorama, Perry at Coon Rapids-Bayard (MISSING)

East Atchison, Rock Port, Mound City at Savannah Tournament (MISSING)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.