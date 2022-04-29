(KMAland) -- Boyer Valley picked up a triangular win, Maryville was strong at Richmond and KMAland boys golf teams played in tournaments at Winterset, Crete and Arlington on Friday.
Winterset Tournament
Nodaway Valley had three golfers at the Winterset Tournament. Kaden Herr shot a 91 to lead the Wolverines, finishing in 42nd. Matthew Weber carded a 95 in 47th, and Bradley Gebbie finished with a 98 in 49th.
Boyer Valley 170 West Monona 174 Woodbine 179
Medalist: Cory Bantam, Woodbine (35)
Runner-up: Owen Collison, West Monona (38)
Boyer Valley scores: Ben Nichols 40, Caden Neilsen 42, Adam Puck 43, Devin Melby & Connor Kenkel & Evan TenEyck 45
Other Woodbine scores: Nolan Stamm 47, Cody Dickenson 48, Josh Newton 49, Evan Heitman 56, Kylon Reisz 62
Richmond Invitational
Maryville finished with a 336 and took second at the Richmond Invitational. Trevin Cunningham led the Spoofhounds, shooting a 75 to finish in a tie for second. Jacob Scott added an 83 to tie for 10th.
Ethan Scott placed 22nd with an 88, Marcus Henggeler had a 90 in 25th and Jack Dinsdale tied for 34th with a 93.
Crete Invitational
Plattsmouth shot a 406 and Nebraska City finished with a 426 to finish 9th and 10th, respectively, at the Crete Invitational.
Nate Kramer led Plattsmouth with a 90 to finish in 22nd. Nebraska City’s Carter Maybee and Plattsmouth’s Kye Stone tied for 27th with a 95. Other area finishes:
38. Eli Michel, Plattsmouth (103)
40t. Jayden Borns, Nebraska City (106)
43. Landen Clark, Nebraska City (112)
44. Henry Baumert, Nebraska City (113)
46. Drew Weddle, Nebraska City (117)
47. Isaac Timm, Plattsmouth (118)
48. Brock Endorf, Plattsmouth (119)
Arlington Invitational
Ashland-Greenwood shot a 383 and finished in eighth place at the Arlington Invitational. Hayden Hatzenbuhler led the way for the Bluejays with an 89 and tied for 13th.
Justin Mills posted a 93 in 23rd, Isaac Carson had a 96 in 30th, Shawn Carey carded a 105 in 40th and Brayden Roberts finished with a 117 in 45th.