(KMAland) -- Sidney and Hayden Thompson won their home tournament, Jackson Tennis and Missouri Valley won theirs and Kuemper and Maverick Schwabe took the title in Storm Lake in KMAland boys golf on Saturday.
Sidney Invitational — 1. Sidney 355, 2. Clarinda 360, 3. Fremont-Mills 361, 4. Shenandoah 373, 5. East Mills 377, 6. Nebraska City JV 398, 7. Auburn 415
Sidney posted a winning performance at their home tournament, getting the team title behind a 76 and individual championship from Hayden Thompson. Shenandoah’s Jade Spangler shot an 84 to finish second.
Others in the top 10:
3. Lincoln Palmer, East Mills (85)
4. Cooper Marvel, Fremont-Mills (86)
5. Kort Neal, Clarinda (87)
6. Will Bryant, Sidney (88)
7. Brevin Costen, Clarinda (89)
8. Caden Blackburn, Fremont-Mills (89)
9. Karsten Beckel, Clarinda (89)
10. Micah Johnson, Bedford (90)
View the complete results below.
Storm Lake Invitational — 1. Kuemper Catholic 315, 8. Denison-Schleswig 368
Kuemper Catholic was the champion in Storm Lake behind a 70 from Maverick Schwabe, who was the individual medalist. Carter Putney was sixth with a 79 for the Knights.
Medalist: Maverick Schwabe, Kuemper Catholic (70)
Runner-up: Charlie Dvergsten, Storm Lake (77)
Other Kuemper Catholic: Carter Putney 79, Braxton Vonnahme & Dawson Billmeier 83, Kayden Schon 84, Max Schon 90
Denison-Schleswig: Michael Collins 89, Easton Emery 90, Cody Schulte 93, Landon Wulf 96, Kole Towne 99, Malachie Esteves 105
Missouri Valley Invitational — 1. Missouri Valley 322, 2. AHSTW 362, 3. Underwood 372, 4. Tri-Center 405, 5. Logan-Magnolia 455
Missouri Valley won their home tournament by 40 strokes, finishing with a 322, behind the play of Jackson Tennis and Evan White, who were first and second, respectively. Tennis shot a 74 and White had an 80.
Daylen Kocour of Missouri Valley also had a big day with an 82 in third, and Danny Stein of Underwood was fourth with an 83. Rounding out the top five was another Missouri Valley golfer in Hayden Kocour, who shot an 86.
Check out complete results from the tournament below.
OABCIG Invitational — 6. Coon Rapids-Bayard 352
Medalist: Axton Miller, OABCIG (76)
Runner-up: Griffen Diersen, OABCIG (77)
Coon Rapids-Bayard scores: Gavin Heiderscheit 83, Max Shirbroun 86, Toby Benninger 90, Jacob Estrada 93, Logan Kenyon 100