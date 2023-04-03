(KMAland) -- Shenandoah, Glenwood, LC, F-M, Nod Valley, Treynor & JCC won duals while CAM edged Boyer Valley in the RVC, Maryville won at Lafayette & A-G and Syracuse were top-five at Plattsmouth in KMAland boys golf on Monday.
Shenandoah 180 Sidney 189
Medalist: Jade Spangler, Shenandoah (41)
Runner-up: Ethan Laughlin, Shenandoah (42)
Other Shenandoah scores: Brody Burdorf 44, Logan Twyman 53, Jacob Dunkeson 63, Nate Stenzel 83
Sidney scores: Hayden Thompson 44, Grant Whitehead 46, Will Bryant 49, Michael Hensley 50, Kolt Payne 53, Christian Harris 61
Glenwood 163 Clarinda 164
Medalist: Braden Sneed, Glenwood (38)
Runner-up: James McCall, Clarinda (39)
Other Glenwood scores: Briten Maxwell 40, Gavin Schau 42, Jason Colpitts 43, Ryan Poland-Molina 47, Cody Porter 54
Other Clarinda scores: Caden Butt 40, Brevin Costen 41, Kort Neal & Karsten Beckel 44, Noah Comer 47
Lewis Central 164 Denison-Schleswig 177
Medalist: Owen Okerbloom, Lewis Central (39)
Runner-up: Payton Greenwood, Lewis Central (39)
Other Lewis Central scores: Jackson Larson & Nate Bartke 43, Lucas Campbell 44, Tyler Reed 45
Denison-Schleswig scores: Easton Emery 41, Landon Wulf 44, Kole Towne 45, Nash Langenfeld 47, Aiden March 51, Jett Paulsen 54
Nodaway Valley 183 Essex 187 Griswold 188
Medalist: Zack Gebbie, Nodaway Valley (39)
Runner-up: Kamron Brownlee, Griswold (41)
Other Nodaway Valley scores: Landon Klobnak 46, Kaden Herr 48, Bradley Gebbie 50, Xander Hogan 52, Jack Jensen 64
Essex scores: Kywin Tibben 42, Jacob Martin 46, Tony Racine 49, Kaden Buick & Derek Bartlett 50, Bradley Franks 58
Other Griswold scores: Hogan Hook 42, Auden Wilson 51, Brayden Lockwood 54, Alex Nelson 60
Fremont-Mills 178 Logan-Magnolia 183 Tri-Center 199
Medalist: Layne Brenden, Logan-Magnolia (42)
Runner-up: Caden Blackburn, Fremont-Mills (42)
Other Fremont-Mills scores: Owen Thornton 43, Tucker Stille 46, JT Mahaney & Samuel Daly 47, Rowen Howe 61
Other Logan-Magnolia scores: Gavin Kiger 45, Jack Straight & Kyle Stueve 48, Jace Straight 52, Kai Carritt 54
Tri-Center scores: Michael Turner 47, Ethan Schneckloth & Evan Wham 49, Zach Murley 54, Kent Elliott 57, Brandt Freeberg 63
Treynor 179 Underwood 185
Medalist: Ethan Konz, Treynor (37)
Runner-up: Danny Stein, Underwood (43)
Other Treynor scores: Bradley Stock 44, Luke Mathews 48, Aaron Ehmke 50, Alex Mass 53, Andrew Saar 60
Other Underwood scores: Wyatt Buckholdt 46, Owen Larsen 47, Walter Ausdemore 49, Luke Stolz 52, Will Tiarks 63
CAM 176 Boyer Valley 178, Coon Rapids-Bayard 192, Woodbine 205, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 211, Glidden-Ralston 233
Medalist: Seth Hensley, CAM (37)
Runner-up: Chase Jahde, CAM & Ben Nichols, Boyer Valley (40)
Other CAM scores: Braydn Bohnsack 49, Carson Cary 50, Lukas James 51, Austin Eblen 57
Other Boyer Valley scores: Evan TenEyck 43, Cale Soma 46, Devin Melby & Ethan Hanigan 49, Michael Davis 54
Coon Rapids-Bayard scores: Gavin Heiderschiet 44, Toby Benninger 48, Logan Kenyon 49, Max Shirbourn 51, Jacob Estrada 54, Cole Cretsinger 57
Woodbine scores: Cody Dickinson 48, Sam Remington & Xander Johnson 51, Nolan Stamm 55, Evan Heitman 59, Kylon Reisz 60
Exira/EHK scores: Trey Petersen 45, Josh Nelson & Easton Nelson 55, Gavin Bengard 56
Glidden-Ralston scores: Ethan Olberding 57, John Whitver & Blayce Nelson 58, Mark Mensch 60, Carson Peters 61, Colby Wallace 73
Lafayette Tournament
Maryville shot a 350 to win the Lafayette Tournament on Monday. The Spoofhounds were led by a runner-up finish from Lucas Vierthaler, who shot an 83.
Then Spoofhounds also placed Dylan Groomer in seventh with an 87, and Jacob Scott finished in 10th with an 88.
Savannah was fourth with a 378 while King City tied for fifth with a 384. The Savages were led by Zach Merritt’s 89 — good for the 11th-lowest score of the day.
King City’s Brady Armfield (86) and Nick Simerly (88) ended up fifth and ninth, respectively. Find the complete results from the meet below.
Plattsmouth Invitational
Ashland-Greenwood led area teams at the Plattsmouth Invitational with a fourth-place finish, finishing the day with a 388. Syracuse had a 392 in fifth, Nebraska City was seventh with a 413, Louisville carded a 423 in eighth and Plattsmouth took ninth with a 426.
Isaac Carson of Ashland-Greenwood led the day for KMAland with an 85 in fifth place. Teammate Justin Mills was eighth with an 89. Syracuse’s Gabe Dilley also medaled with a 93. Nebraska City’s came in 14th with a 95.
Check out the complete results from the meet below.
Johnson County Central 194 Southern 216
Medalist: Sergio Valles, Johnson County Central & Isaac Beethe, Johnson County Central (45)
Other Johnson County Central scores: Kayden Badertscher 48, Trevor Pietzyk 56, Lee Xayaphonesongkham 58, Owen Weber 61