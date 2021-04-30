(KMAland) -- Treynor beat AHSTW, Lamoni took down Bedford, Jack Franey won at CD, Wayne & Neb City were runners-up at tournaments and more in KMAland boys golf from Friday.
Treynor 162 AHSTW 205
Medalist: Joey Konz, Treynor (36)
Runner-up: Ethan Konz, Treynor (39)
Other Treynor: Ryan McIntyre 43, Dawson Goss 44, Tyler Christensen 48, Ryan Koaz 49
AHSTW: Mark Bruns 48, Kyle Jorgensen 50, Nick Denning 53, Garrison Gettler 54, Jace Peterson 55, Nate Jorgensen 61
Central Decatur Invitational
Wayne shot a 382 to finish just two strokes shy of the champion Earlham. Martensdale-St. Marys took third with a 385 while East Union had a 395 in fourth and Moravia posted a 396 in fifth.
Jack Franey of Martensdale-St. Marys was the individual champion with an 85 while Southeast Warren’s Brock Manser ended up second with an 86. Wyatt Carlson of East Union and Moravia’s Kaden Whitlow shot 88s, and RC Hicks of Wayne came in fifth with an 89.
East Union’s Gus McNeill tied for sixth with a 90, Trey Hullinger and Matthew Boothe — both of Central Decatur — were eighth and ninth, respectively with a 92 and 94. Wayne’s Nash Buckingham also tied for ninth with a 94.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
Lamoni 181 Bedford 186
Medalist: Logan Jones, Lamoni (40)
Runner-up: Owen Lucas, Bedford (43)
Carlisle 353 Pleasantville 383 Melcher-Dallas 512
Medalist: Connor Johnson, Carlisle (73)
Runner-up: Lincoln Eighmy, Carlisle (76)
Crete Tournament
Nebraska City shot a 356 and finished second at the Crete Invitational. Plattsmouth took sixth with a 382.
The Pioneers were led by Will Welsh, who carded a 74 to finish as the tournament’s runner-up. Blake Miller (91, 15th), Harrison Benedict (95, 19th) and Max Baumert (96, 21st) all had top 21 finishes. Kaden Johnson came in 35th with a 110.
Plattsmouth’s Zach Shukis and Levi Flaherty shot an 88 and 89, respectively, to finish in eighth and 11th. Kye Stone posted a 102 in 27th, Jack Alexander shot a 103 in 29th and Jude Wehrbein took 30th with a 104.
Arlington Tournament
Ashland-Greenwood placed eighth with a 388 at the Arlington Tournament. Aiden Lindley had the low round with a 90 to place 14th while Isaac Carson and Ty Care shot 95s to tie for 22nd.
Tony Hill posted a 108 in 40th, and Jackson Clark came in 50th with a 120.
View the complete results from the tournament below.
