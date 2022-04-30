Tri-Center Boys Golf
Photo: Tri-Center Boys Golf/Twitter

(Missouri Valley) -- Tri-Center shot a 177 and won the Missouri Valley Boys Golf Invitational on Saturday.

The Trojans edged Missouri Valley by one stroke and Logan-Magnolia by two to win. Underwood shot a 189 in fourth.

Jackson Tennis of Missouri Valley was the medalist, finishing with a 40. Evan White of Missouri Valley added a runner-up finish with a 41, and Tri-Center’s Cade Carman took third with a 41 of his own.

Other Tri-Center scores: Grant Way 42, Jaxon Johnson 46, Brecken Freeberg 48, Michael Turner 50, Alex Corrin 55

Other Missouri Valley scores: Jacob Hember 48, Hayden Kocour 49, Carson Wendt 51, Will Borgilia 61

Logan-Magnolia scores: Layne Brenden 42, Caden Dickinson 43, Gavin Kiger & Gavin Maguire 47, Brody West 50, Evan Roden 53

Underwood scores: Wyatt Buckholdt 45, Danny Stein 46, Kaiden Rodenburg 48, Will Tiarks 50, Stevie Barnes 51, Owen Larsen 61

