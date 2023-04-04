(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Harlan, Atlantic, Sidney, Missouri Valley, Treynor & Palmyra were winners in KMAland boys golf on Tuesday.
Clarinda 166 Shenandoah 183
Medalist: Brevin Osten, Clarinda (40)
Runner-up: Jade Spangler, Shenandoah (41)
Other Clarinda scores: Manny Eberly 41, Kort Neal 42, Karsten Beckel 43, James McCall 43, Caden Butt 46
Other Shenandoah scores: Logan Twyman & Jacob Dunkeson 47, Brody Burdorf 48, Ethan Laughlin 50, Tyler Babe 51
Sidney 192 Red Oak 202 Griswold 217
Medalist: Hayden Thompson, Sidney (41)
Runner-up: Kamron Brownlee, Griswold (45)
Other Sidney scores: Will Bryant 47, Michael Hensley 50, Holt Payne 54, Grant Whitehead 57, Christian Harris 65
Other Griswold scores: Hogan Hook 50, Brayden Lockwood 55, Auden Wilson 67, Alex Nelson 68
Red Oak scores: Hunter Jarrett 49, Cyrus Mensen & Tyler Besen 50, Sam Fields 53, Masen Fisher 57
Harlan 180 Denison-Schleswig 182
Medalist: Jace Gubbels, Harlan (39)
Runner-up: Jonas Reynolds, Harlan (42)
Other Harlan scores: Brandon Ernst 45, Sam Schmidt 52, Alex Bladt 53, Owen Neve 56
Denison-Schleswig scores: Easton Emery & Kole Towne 43, Landon Wulf 47, Aiden March 49, Malachi Esteves 51, Michael Collins 57
Atlantic 160 Kuemper Catholic 161
Medalist: Roth Den Beste, Atlantic (36)
Runner-up: Maverick Schwabe, Kuemper Catholic (37)
Other Atlantic scores: Tristan Hayes 40, Hudson McLaren 41, Cruz Weaver & Sam Brosam 43, Trevan Hansen 46
Missouri Valley 180 AHSTW 200
Medalist: Jackson Tennis, Missouri Valley (42)
Runner-up: Kaden Jorgensen, AHSTW (44)
Other Missouri Valley scores: Hayden & Daylen Kocour 45, Evan White 48, Carson Wendt 49, Daxton Myler 50
Other AHSTW scores: Drew Lee 50, Tyson Osbahr 52, Justin Freeman 54, Nate Jorgensen 55, Logan Heller 59
Treynor 166 Audubon 187
Medalist: Ethan Konz, Treynor (37)
Runner-up: Luke Mathews, Treynor & Evan Alt, Audubon (42)
Other Treynor scores: Aaron Ehmke 43, Bradley Stock 44, Jace Tams 46, Alex Mass 48
Other Audubon scores: Oliver Deist 45, Jay Remsburg 49, Collin Bauer 51, Henry Burr 54, Ryan Hermansen 59
Gallatin 241 South Harrison 250 Worth County 292 Albany NTS Princeton NTS
Medalist: Cooper Johnson, South Harrison (43)
Worth County scores: Andrew Griffin 51, Cannon Fletcher 55, Lance Abplanalp 57, Levi Cassavaugh 61, Brayden Combs 68
Albany score: Zane Whipkins 57
Roy Horner Invitational — 10. Elmwood-Murdock 485, 11. Johnson County Central 513
Elmwood-Murdock took 10th with a 485 while Johnson County Central was 11th with a 513.
Easton Miller led the way for area athletes, finishing with an 81 and as the runner-up in the tournament for Elmwood-Murdock.
Other Elmwood-Murdock scores: Rowan Kastens 124, Oscar Zierott 138, Angel Leone 142, Abraham Jones 146
Johnson County Central scores: Kayden Badertscher 99, Isaac Beethe 100, Sergio Valles 116
Palmrya 196 Milford 199
Medalist: Noah Carpenter, Palmyra (37)
Runner-up: Kellan Kubicek, Milford (48)
Other Palmyra scores: Luke Johnson 49, Gage Bohaty 54, Jacson Dillon 56, Zach Phillips 67
Wahoo 186 Ashland-Greenwood 195 Fort Calhoun 196
Medalist: Luke Specht, Wahoo (40)
Ashland-Greenwood scores: Isaac Carson 42, Justin Mills 47, Aidan Beckenhauer 50, Michael Pinkman 56, Isaac Love 60