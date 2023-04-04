KMAland Golf Tuesday

(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Harlan, Atlantic, Sidney, Missouri Valley, Treynor & Palmyra were winners in KMAland boys golf on Tuesday.

Clarinda 166 Shenandoah 183 

Medalist: Brevin Osten, Clarinda (40)

Runner-up: Jade Spangler, Shenandoah (41)

Other Clarinda scores: Manny Eberly 41, Kort Neal 42, Karsten Beckel 43, James McCall 43, Caden Butt 46

Other Shenandoah scores: Logan Twyman & Jacob Dunkeson 47, Brody Burdorf 48, Ethan Laughlin 50, Tyler Babe 51

Sidney 192 Red Oak 202 Griswold 217 

Medalist: Hayden Thompson, Sidney (41)

Runner-up: Kamron Brownlee, Griswold (45)

Other Sidney scores: Will Bryant 47, Michael Hensley 50, Holt Payne 54, Grant Whitehead 57, Christian Harris 65

Other Griswold scores: Hogan Hook 50, Brayden Lockwood 55, Auden Wilson 67, Alex Nelson 68

Red Oak scores: Hunter Jarrett 49, Cyrus Mensen & Tyler Besen 50, Sam Fields 53, Masen Fisher 57

Harlan 180 Denison-Schleswig 182 

Medalist: Jace Gubbels, Harlan (39)

Runner-up: Jonas Reynolds, Harlan (42)

Other Harlan scores: Brandon Ernst 45, Sam Schmidt 52, Alex Bladt 53, Owen Neve 56

Denison-Schleswig scores: Easton Emery & Kole Towne 43, Landon Wulf 47, Aiden March 49, Malachi Esteves 51, Michael Collins 57

Atlantic 160 Kuemper Catholic 161 

Medalist: Roth Den Beste, Atlantic (36)

Runner-up: Maverick Schwabe, Kuemper Catholic (37)

Other Atlantic scores: Tristan Hayes 40, Hudson McLaren 41, Cruz Weaver & Sam Brosam 43, Trevan Hansen 46

Missouri Valley 180 AHSTW 200 

Medalist: Jackson Tennis, Missouri Valley (42)

Runner-up: Kaden Jorgensen, AHSTW (44)

Other Missouri Valley scores: Hayden & Daylen Kocour 45, Evan White 48, Carson Wendt 49, Daxton Myler 50

Other AHSTW scores: Drew Lee 50, Tyson Osbahr 52, Justin Freeman 54, Nate Jorgensen 55, Logan Heller 59

Treynor 166 Audubon 187 

Medalist: Ethan Konz, Treynor (37)

Runner-up: Luke Mathews, Treynor & Evan Alt, Audubon (42)

Other Treynor scores: Aaron Ehmke 43, Bradley Stock 44, Jace Tams 46, Alex Mass 48

Other Audubon scores: Oliver Deist 45, Jay Remsburg 49, Collin Bauer 51, Henry Burr 54, Ryan Hermansen 59

Gallatin 241 South Harrison 250 Worth County 292 Albany NTS Princeton NTS 

Medalist: Cooper Johnson, South Harrison (43)

Worth County scores: Andrew Griffin 51, Cannon Fletcher 55, Lance Abplanalp 57, Levi Cassavaugh 61, Brayden Combs 68

Albany score: Zane Whipkins 57

Roy Horner Invitational — 10. Elmwood-Murdock 485, 11. Johnson County Central 513 

Elmwood-Murdock took 10th with a 485 while Johnson County Central was 11th with a 513.

Easton Miller led the way for area athletes, finishing with an 81 and as the runner-up in the tournament for Elmwood-Murdock.

Other Elmwood-Murdock scores: Rowan Kastens 124, Oscar Zierott 138, Angel Leone 142, Abraham Jones 146

Johnson County Central scores: Kayden Badertscher 99, Isaac Beethe 100, Sergio Valles 116

Palmrya 196 Milford 199 

Medalist: Noah Carpenter, Palmyra (37)

Runner-up: Kellan Kubicek, Milford (48)

Other Palmyra scores: Luke Johnson 49, Gage Bohaty 54, Jacson Dillon 56, Zach Phillips 67

Wahoo 186 Ashland-Greenwood 195 Fort Calhoun 196 

Medalist: Luke Specht, Wahoo (40)

Ashland-Greenwood scores: Isaac Carson 42, Justin Mills 47, Aidan Beckenhauer 50, Michael Pinkman 56, Isaac Love 60

