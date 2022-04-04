(KMAland) -- Glenwood, LC, NV, F-M, Audubon, Mo Valley, T-C, BV & Elmwood-Murdock won duals, Maryville captured the Irish Invitational and Syracuse finished well in Plattsmouth to highlight KMAland boys golf on Monday.
Glenwood 154 Clarinda 187
Medalist: Braden Sneed, Glenwood (35)
Runner-up: Gavin Schau, Glenwood (38)
Other Glenwood scores: Tommy Johnson 40, Jacob Mitchell 41, Tye Nebel 44, Brady Aistrope 46
Clarinda scores: Cooper Neal 40, James McCall 46, Caden Butt 48, Justus Fine 53, Brevin Coston 56, Grant Turner 60
Lewis Central 177 Denison-Schleswig 209
Medalist: Payton Greenwood, Lewis Central (42)
Runner-up: Easton Emery, Denison-Schleswig (44)
Other Lewis Central scores: Jordan Greenwood, Tyler Doremus & Jack Robbins 45, Lucas Campbell 48, Aiden Shipmann 49
Other Denison-Schleswig scores: Michael Collins 53, Brayden Schillerberg 55, Nash Langenfeld & Colton Johannsen 57, Cody Schulte 58
Nodaway Valley 209 Griswold 211 Essex/Stanton 231
Medalist: Kywin Tibben, Essex/Stanton (46)
Runner-up: Kamron Brownlee, Griswold (48)
Nodaway Valley scores: Kaden Herr 47, Mathew Weber 51, Bradley Gebbin 55, Zackery Gibbon 56, Jack Jensen 61
Other Griswold scores: Caleb Oakleaf 48, Brayden Stirek 56, Tate Steinhoff 59, Hogan Hook 68, Alex Nelson 74
Other Essex/Stanton scores: Dylan Barrett 57, Tony Racine & Jacob Robinette 64, Brody Holmes 65, Brice Sederberg 71
Fremont-Mills 167 Logan-Magnolia 176 Underwood 183
Medalist: Cooper Marvel, Fremont-Mills (39)
Runner-up: Owen Thornton, Fremont-Mills (39)
Other Fremont-Mills scores: Caden Blackburn 44, Jake Malcom 45, JT Mahaney & Tucker Stille 46
Logan-Magnolia scores: Gavin Maguire & Caden Dickinson 42, Layne Brenden & Brady Thompson 46, Brody West 50, Gavin Kiger 58
Underwood scores: Danny Stein 42, Wyatt Buckholdt 43, Kaiden Rodenburg 46, Stevie Barnes 52, Walter Ausdemore 56
Audubon 182 AHSTW 241
Medalist: Jay Remsburg, Audubon (43)
Runner-up: Oliver Deist, Audubon (43)
Other Audubon scores: Edward Miller 47, Evan Alt 47, Collin Bauer 56, Derek Bald 57
AHSTW scorse: Nate Jorgensen 44, Tyson Osbahr 61, Justin Freeman 65, Wyatt Evans 71
Missouri Valley 198 IKM-Manning 200
Medalist: Max Nielsen, IKM-Manning (42)
Runner-up: Carson Wendt, Missouri Valley (45)
Other Mo Valley scores: Jackson Tennis 47, Jacob Hember 51, Evan White 55, Hayden Kocour & Daylen Kocour 59
Other IKM-Manning scores: Josh Walker 51, Andan Spooner 53, Nolan Ramsey 54, Devyn Sander 58, Luke Ramsey 59
Tri-Center 180 Riverside NTS
Medalist: Jaxon Johnson, Tri-Center (42)
Runner-up: Cade Carmen, Tri-Center (44)
Boyer Valley 172 CAM 184 Coon Rapids-Bayard 185 Exira/EHK 194 Woodbine 203 Glidden-Ralston 225
Medalist: Devin Melby, Boyer Valley (38)
Runner-up: Cory Bantam, Woodbine (39)
Other Boyer Valley scores: Ben Nichols 43, Caden Neilsen 45, Connor Kenkel 46, Evan TenEyck 53, Ethan Hanigan 59
CAM scores: Chase Jahde 42, Seth Hensley 44, Gavyn Jessen & Carson Cary 49, Bradyn Bohnsack 50
Coon Rapids-Bayard scores: Preston McAlister 43, Jacob Estrada 45, Toby Benninger 48, Trey Rosenbeck 49, Elia Esdohr 67
Exira/EHK scores: Trey Petersen 44, Quintinn White 46, Dane Paulsen 51, Aiden Potts 53, Davis Larsen 59, Gavin Bengard 69
Woodbine scores: Cody Dickinson 53, Josh Newton 54, Cody Brunow 57, Evan Heitman 61, Nolan Stamm 64
Glidden-Ralston scores: Caden Wenck & John Whitver 55, Caden Smith 57, Mark Mensch 58, Colby Wallace 63, Tyler Brant 71
Irish Invitational (at Lafayette)
Maryville shot a 344 to win the tournament. Trevin Cunningham shot a 79 to win the individual championship, and Jacob Scott was second with an 83.
Jack Dinsdale and Ethan Scott both shot 91s for the Spoofhounds, finishing 8th and 9th, respectively. View the complete results linked below.
Plattsmouth Invitational
Syracuse placed third with a 427 while Nebraska City had a 433 in fourth and Plattsmouth finished with a 446 in sixth.
The Rockets were led by Robert Shaaks in 13th with a 104 while Gabe Dilley had a 105 in 14th. Logan Zoller finished with 107 in 18th.
Nebraska City’s Kaden Johnson was the high area finisher in eighth place, posting a 96 on the day. Jayden Borns also had a 102 in 11th for the Pioneers. Plattsmouth’s Kyle Stone had the low score for the Blue Devils with a 106 in 16th.
Other Syracuse scores: Cade Stephenson 112, Cody Damme 114
Other Nebraska City scores: Carter Maybee 109, Landen Clark 126, Hank Walters 142
Other Plattsmouth scores: Kasten Hellbusch 109, Eli Michel 115, Nate Kramer 116, Brock Endorf 134
View the complete scorecard below.
Elmwood-Murdock 159 Palmyra 194
Medalist: Nate Lockman, Elmwood-Murdock (31)
Runner-up: Noah Carpenter, Palmyra (34)
Other Elmwood-Murdock scores: Nate Rust 40, Easton Miller 41, Jeston Junker 47, Drake Clements 50
Other Palmyra scores: Luke Johnson 49, Gage Bohaty 52, Jonny Glantz 59, Zach Phillips 66