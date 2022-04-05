(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Glenwood and Kuemper Catholic each won Hawkeye Ten matches to highlight Tuesday night's slate of KMAland boys golf action.
Clarinda 170 Shenandoah 230
Clarinda scores: Cooper Neal (41), Justus Fine (41), James McCall (44), Caden Butt (44), Ethan Pirtle (50), Manny Eberly (54)
Shenandoah scores: Jade Spangler (42), Derek Bartlett (53), Nick Opal (57), Terin Courtier (78)
Glenwood 170 Red Oak 222
Medalist: Tye Nebel, Glenwood (41)
Runner-up: Brady Aistrope, Glenwood (42)
Other Glenwood scores: Tommy Johnson (43), Gavin Schau (44), Braden Sneed (44), Jacob Mitchell (51)
Red Oak scores: Sam Fields (51), Tyler Beeson (52), Cyrus Mensen (57), Hunter Jarrett (62), Greyson Hewett (66), Truman Strickland (70)
Kuemper Catholic 161 Atlantic 168
Medalist: Tyler Auen, Kuemper Catholic (37)
Runner-up: Lane Nelson, Atlantic (38)
Other Kuemper scores: Maverick Schwabe (38), Carter Putney (42), Dawson Billmeier (44), Kayden Schon (45), Benecio Lujano (46)
Other Atlantic Scores: Garrett McLaren (39), Roth DenBeste (45), Tristan Hayes (46), Cruz Weaver (48), Cooper Jipsen (52)
Gallatin 184 South Harrison 190 Worth County 241 Princeton 252 Albany 265
WoCo scores: Aydan Gladstone (49), Lincoln Moore (60), Ethan Freese (64), Lance Abplanalp (68)
Gretna 182 Plattsmouth 218
Medalist: Lane Carson, Gretna (44)
Runner-up: Parker League, Gretna (45)
Plattsmouth scores: Kye Stone (52), Nate Kramer (53), Kasten Hellbusch (54), Isaac Timm (59), Eli Michel (60)
Wahoo 180 Ashland-Greenwood 199 Fort Calhoun 202
Medalist: Jaiden Powers, Wahoo (41)
Runner-up: Luke Specht, Wahoo (45)
A-G Scores: Isaac Carson (46), Justin Mills (49), Aiden Beckenhauer (50), Hayden Hatzenbuehler (54), Shawn Carey (56)
Southern 201 Johnson County Central 260
Medalist: Cooper Ebeling, Southern (47)
Runner-up: Callen McKinney (49)
JCC scores: Sergio Valles (56), Keegan Jones (58), Gabe Burki (67), Cameron Lowther (79)
Other Area Scores
MISSING: Palmyra at Milford