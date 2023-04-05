KMAland Golf Monday

(KMAland) -- Hamburg’s Keith Thompson shot a 37, King City downed a pair of GRC foes and Syracuse had the high finish for the area at the DC West Tournament on Wednesday in KMAland boys golf.

East Buchanan 221 Mound City 230 East Atchison NTS Hamburg NTS

Medalist: Keith Thompson, Hamburg (37)

Runner-up: Quinton Brandon, Mound City (43)

Other Mound City scores: Noah Oswald 59, John Oswald 63, Nick Ivey 65, Quentin Foote 77

East Atchison scores: River Dow 45, Cowen O’Riley 50, Braiden Larson 71

Other Hamburg scores: Ian Thompson 66, Martin Rodriguez 80

King City 192 Stanberry 196 Worth County 248 

Medalist: Nick Simerly, King City & Brady Armfield, King City (43)

Other King City scores: Kole Wells 51, Tucker Mollus 55, Noah Johnson 58

Stanberry scores: Kolton Dias 45, Randall Harbour 49, Jordyn Wright 50, Adam Jensen & Colby McQueen 52

Worth County scores: Levi Cassavaugh 58, Andrew Griffin 62, Wyatt Hills 63, Lance Abplapalp 65, Brayden Combs 67

Douglas County West Tournament — 7. Syracuse 379, T12. Ashland-Greenwood 397, 14. Louisville 412 

Syracuse scores: Gabe Dilley 90, Robert Shanks 93, Logan Zoller 97, Brennan Schroeder 99, Cody Damme 111

Ashland-Greenwood scores: Justin Mills 91, Isaac Carson 97, Aidan Beckenhauer 100, Michael Pinkman 109, Isaac Love 128

Louisville scores: Cody Hiatt 93, Ryder Manske 98, Sam Luellen 108, Luke Downs 113, Cash Biesterfeld 119

