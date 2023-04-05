(KMAland) -- Hamburg’s Keith Thompson shot a 37, King City downed a pair of GRC foes and Syracuse had the high finish for the area at the DC West Tournament on Wednesday in KMAland boys golf.
East Buchanan 221 Mound City 230 East Atchison NTS Hamburg NTS
Medalist: Keith Thompson, Hamburg (37)
Runner-up: Quinton Brandon, Mound City (43)
Other Mound City scores: Noah Oswald 59, John Oswald 63, Nick Ivey 65, Quentin Foote 77
East Atchison scores: River Dow 45, Cowen O’Riley 50, Braiden Larson 71
Other Hamburg scores: Ian Thompson 66, Martin Rodriguez 80
King City 192 Stanberry 196 Worth County 248
Medalist: Nick Simerly, King City & Brady Armfield, King City (43)
Other King City scores: Kole Wells 51, Tucker Mollus 55, Noah Johnson 58
Stanberry scores: Kolton Dias 45, Randall Harbour 49, Jordyn Wright 50, Adam Jensen & Colby McQueen 52
Worth County scores: Levi Cassavaugh 58, Andrew Griffin 62, Wyatt Hills 63, Lance Abplapalp 65, Brayden Combs 67
Douglas County West Tournament — 7. Syracuse 379, T12. Ashland-Greenwood 397, 14. Louisville 412
Syracuse scores: Gabe Dilley 90, Robert Shanks 93, Logan Zoller 97, Brennan Schroeder 99, Cody Damme 111
Ashland-Greenwood scores: Justin Mills 91, Isaac Carson 97, Aidan Beckenhauer 100, Michael Pinkman 109, Isaac Love 128
Louisville scores: Cody Hiatt 93, Ryder Manske 98, Sam Luellen 108, Luke Downs 113, Cash Biesterfeld 119