(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood and Lewis Central had respectable showings in tournament action while Mound City, Stanberry and Maryville were also winners in Wednesday's KMAland boys golf action.
Mound City 216 East Buchanan 230 East Atchison NTS
MC scores: Quinton Brandon (51), Preston Saxon (52), Tony Osburn (53)
EA scores: River Dow (53)
Bellevue East Tournament
Lewis Central took third at the 20-team tournament.
The Titans carded a 331, led by Jordan Greenwood’s fifth-place medal (77). Payton Greenwood tallied an 83 for Lewis Central.
Stanberry 199 King City 213 Worth County 245
STAN scores: Landon Marticke (43), Adam Jensen (49), Randall Harbour (52), Kolton Dias (55), Tucker Schieber (60), Kaedon Showers (60), Gavin Cameron (62), Austin Schwebach (69)
WoCo scores: Aydan Gladstone (50), Lance Abplanalp (52), Ethan Frese (71)
Maryville 148 Savannah 158
Medalist: Trevin Cunningham, Maryville (34)
Runner-up: Jacob Scott, Maryville (35)
Other Maryville scores: Ethan Scott (36), Jack Dinsdale (43), Chase Dew (44)
Douglas County West Tournament
Ashland-Greenwood shot a 377. Justin Mills medaled for the Bluejays after a posting an 84 while Hayden Hatzenbuehler carded a 95. Isaac Carson and Aiden Beckenhauer posted 99’s for Ashland-Greenwood.
Gabe Dilley led Syracuse with a 93.
Check out the full results below.
Friend NE Invitational
Elmwood-Murdock finished fourth in the team standings after posting a 405.
Nate Lockman collected a medal for the Knights, doing so with a fifth-place finish. Lockman carded an 87.
Easton Miller also medaled for Elmwood-Murdock, tallying a 99 en route to finishing 13th.
Check out the full results below.