(KMAland) -- Fourteen individuals and seven teams from KMAland advanced to the district round of the boys golf postseason on Wednesday. Check out the full rundown from the day in golf below.

Iowa Class 1A Sectional at St. Edmond 

District Team Qualifiers — 1. St. Edmond 351, 2. Newell-Fonda 355, 3. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 357

Other KMAland Team Scores — 4. Coon Rapids-Bayard 363, 6. Glidden-Ralston 442

District KMAland Individual Qualifiers — 4. Logan Kenyon, Coon Rapids-Bayard (87), 7. Jacob Estrada, Coon Rapids-Bayard (90)

Iowa Class 1A Sectional at Tri-Center 

District Team Qualifiers — 1. Audubon 334, 2. Westwood 334

Other KMAland Team Scores — 3. Boyer Valley 338, 4. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 351, 5. Woodbine 364, 6. Tri-Center 393, 7. Logan-Magnolia 396, 8. IKM-Manning 42

District KMAland Individual Qualifiers — 1. Evan TenEyck, Boyer Valley (77), 4. Trey Petersen, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (83)

Audubon scores: Jay Remsburg 80 (runner-up), Evan Alt 83, Ryan Hermansen 85, Oliver Deist 86, Henry Burr 86, Edward Miller 95

Iowa Class 1A Sectional at Lynnville-Sully

District Team Qualifiers — 1. Montezuma 311, 2. South Hamilton 331.

Other KMAland Team Scores — 5. Martensdale-St. Marys 445

District KMAland Individual Qualifiers — None

Iowa Class 1A Sectional at North Mahaska

District Team Qualifiers — 1. Keota 327, 2. North Mahaska 346, 3. HLV 365

Other KMAland Team Scores — 4. Wayne 387, 5. Moravia 395, 6. Southeast Warren 404 

District KMAland Individual Qualifiers — 4. Logan Smith, Moravia (82), 5. Nash Buckingham, Wayne (82)

Iowa Class 1A Sectional at Sidney 

District Team Qualifiers — 1. CAM 347, 2. Fremont-Mills 352.

Other KMAland Team Scores — 3. East Mills 355, 4. Sidney 356, 5. Essex-Stanton 397, 6. St. Albert 406, 7. Riverside 462, Hamburg NTS

District KMAland Individual Qualifiers — 1. Keith Thompson, Hamburg (71), 4. Hayden Thompson, Sidney (80)

CAM scores: Chase Jahde 75 (runner-up), Seth Hensley 81, Bradyn Bohnsack 95, Carson Cary & Lukas James 96, Gavyn Jessen 104

Fremont-Mills scores: Owen Thornton 79, Cooper Marvel & Caden Blackburn 90, Braden Turpin 93, JT Mahaney 96, Tucker Stille 98

Iowa Class 1A Sectional at Mount Ayr 

District Team Qualifiers — 1. Earlham 340, 2. Mount Ayr 346, 3. Bedford 373.

Other KMAland Team Scores — 4. Griswold 378, 5. East Union 420, 6. Lenox 422, Lamoni NTS

District KMAland Individual Qualifiers — 2. Kamron Brownlee, Griswold (77), 4. Hogan Hook, Griswold (87)

Mount Ayr scores: Drew Ehlen 83, Jaxson Greene 87, Dylan Graham & Tanner Streit 88, Louden Main 91, Trevin Victor 105

Bedford scores: Micah Johnson 88, Logan Moyer 91, Tim Rogers 95, Tate Rowan 99, Braydon Hensley 106, Bryson Ewart 107

Iowa Class 2A Sectional at MVAOCOU 

District Team Qualifiers — 1. Kuemper Catholic 308, 2. South Central Calhoun 328.

Other KMAland Team Scores — 4. Underwood 361, 5. Missouri Valley 369

District KMAland Individual Qualifiers — None.

Kuemper Catholic scores: Braxton Vonnahme 73 (medalist), Carter Putney 75 (runner-up), Maverick Schwabe 77, Kayden Schon 83, Will Simons 85, Dawson Billmeier 86

Iowa Class 2A Sectional at Shenandoah 

District Team Qualifiers — 1. Van Meter 323, 2. Treynor 324.

Other KMAland Team Scores — 3. Clarinda 332, 4. Shenandoah 345, 5. Nodaway Valley 357, 6. Red Oak 365, 7. Southwest Valley 397, Central Decatur NTS

District KMAland Individual Qualifiers — 2. Jade Spangler, Shenandoah (78), 4. Kort Neal, Clarinda & Caden Butt, Clarinda (80)

Treynor scores: Ethan Konz 73 (medalist), Bradley Stock 81, Aaron Ehmke 84, Luke Mathews 86, Jace Tams 89, Alex Mass 98

Iowa Class 3A Sectional at Lewis Central 

District Team Qualifiers — 1. Winterset 327, 2. Clarke 339

Other KMAland Team Scores — 3. Glenwood 339, 4. Lewis Central 340, 6. Harlan 349

District KMAland Individual Qualifiers — 4. Jason Colpitts, Glenwood (80)

Iowa Class 3A Sectional at Denison-Schleswig 

District Team Qualifiers — 1. ADM 302, 2. Ballard 322.

Other KMAland Team Scores — 5. Denison-Schleswig 352, 6. Atlantic 356

District KMAland Individual Qualifiers — None

