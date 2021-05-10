New Boyer Valley Bulldogs

(KMAland) -- A busy day in boys golf with RVC titles for Boyer Valley & Cory Bantam, state qualifying rounds for golfers from Stanberry, Worth County & Maryville and dual wins for Riverside, Underwood, East Union and Bedford.

Hawkeye Ten Tournament 

Atlantic won the tournament with a 322, led by medalist Drey Newell, who finished the day with a 73. View the complete recap linked here.  

Riverside 191 AHSTW 195 

Medalist: Ethan Reicks, Riverside (43)

Runner-up: Wyatt Hough, Riverside (47)

Other Riverside: Garrett Hough 50, Kaeden Pleas 51, Dalton Smith 67

AHSTW: Nate Jorgensen 48, Mark Bruns & Garrison Gettler & Kyle Jorgensen 49, Nick Denning 51, Jace Peterson 55

Underwood 161 Tri-Center 178 

Underwood: Coby Fink 36, Blake Hall 40, Thomas Stein 42, Nick Stephens 43, Kaiden Rodenburg 46, Nolan Crilly 49

East Union 378 Southwest Valley 388 Nodaway Valley 429 

Medalist: Owen, Southwest Valley (88)

Runner-up: Gus McNeill, East Union (92)

Other East Union: Danny Tomlinson 93, Wyatt Carlson 94, Storm Hoadley 99, Hunter Poston 105, Cooper Sterling 105

Other Southwest Valley: Isaac Currin 96, Jake Oathoudt 99, Joey Oathoudt 105, Ethan Bruce 107, Henry Bevington 112

Nodaway Valley: Matthew Weber 94, Kaden Herr 104, Brandon Raasch 110, Landon Klobnak 121

Bedford 174 Mount Ayr 241 Lenox 248

Bedford: Gage Godsey & Logan Moyer 43, Austin Hanshaw & Tate Rowan 44, Owen Lucas 47, Hunter Blackford 59

Rolling Valley Conference Tournament 

Boyer Valley had three in the top five, shot a 340 and won the Rolling Valley Conference championship. Clay Roberts, Adam Puck and Caden Neilsen posted an 84, 84 and 85 to finish third through fifth.

Woodbine’s Cory Bantam claimed the individual championship with a 77, finishing six strokes better than Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton’s 83. CAM finished second with a 356, and Coon Rapids-Bayard ended up third with a 359.

View the complete results from the meet below.

Download PDF RVC Boys Golf Tournament Results 2021.pdf

Missouri Class 1 District 4 

Stanberry’s Landon Marticke and Collin Sager and Mound City’s Gage Salsbury advanced to state.

Marticke shot a +13 to finish in fourth while Salsbury was at +15 in fifth and Sager posted a +29 in 12th.

View the complete results from the meet linked here.  

Missouri Class 3 District 4 

Maryville had three players qualify for state, led by Ethan Scott’s 81. Scott ended up seventh at the tournament while Trevin Cunningham took 11th with an 85 and Jacob Scott shot an 87 in 17th.

The Spoofhounds ended up with a  364 to finish in fourth place at the district.

View complete results from the tournament linked here.  

