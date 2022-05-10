(KMAland) -- Elmwood-Murdock paced KMAland teams at Lincoln Christian while Plattsmouth and Nebraska City golfed at Waverly on Tuesday.
Check out the full KMAland boys golf rundown below.
Waverly Invitational
Plattsmouth was the highest-finishing KMAland team with a 14th-place day (419) while Nebraska City was 15th (431).
Nate Kramer led the Blue Devils by finishing 22nd (88) while Kaden Johnson was Nebraska City’s highest finisher with a 41st-place performance (95).
Find the full results below.
Dave McEwen Memorial at Lincoln Christian
Elmwood-Murdock was the highest-finishing KMAland team with a sixth-place day. The Knights shot a 379 while Syracuse was close behind in seventh (383), Falls City was eighth (393), Ashland-Greenwood finished ninth (394) and Palmyra was 10th (417).
Palmyra’s Noah Carpenter was the champion with a 78 and was the lone KMAland medalist.
Check out the results below.