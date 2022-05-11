(KMAland) -- KMAland had 13 teams and 17 additional individuals from a KMAland conference school advance out of boys sectional golf on Wednesday.
Check out the complete rundown from 11 sectionals below.
Iowa Boys Class 1A Sectional at St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
Coon Rapids-Bayard won the sectional championship with a 363 by one stroke over Audubon. Both teams advance on to the district tournament.
Jacob Estrada of Coon Rapids-Bayard was the runner-up with an 85 while IKM-Manning’s Max Nielsen was also a medalist in third with an 85 of his own and will move to the district tournament.
Iowa Boys Class 1A Sectional at Mount Ayr
Wayne shot a 393 and finished second at the Mount Ayr sectional to advance on to the districts. The Falcons were led by a 97 from Boudyn White and 98s from RC Hicks and Nash Buckingham. Caleb Clark scored a 100 for Wayne.
East Union’s Wyatt Carlson and Danny Thomlinson advanced on to districts with an 89 and 90, respectively, ranking third and fourth at the tournament. Earlham won the district championship.
Iowa Boys Class 1A Sectional at North Mahaska
Southeast Warren shot a 388 in fourth place while Moravia finished with a 401 in fifth. Brock Manser led the Warhawks with an 83 to earn medalist honors and moved on to the district tournament. Moravia’s Logan Smith and Martensdale-St. Marys’ Cole Keller both shot an 89 to also advance.
Iowa Boys Class 1A Sectional at Kingsley-Pierson
Logan-Magnolia shot a 389 in fourth and Woodbine was fifth with a 396. Cory Bantam’s 87 placed him fourth and helped him advance to the district round, and Logan-Magnolia’s Brady Thompson also moved on with a 95.
Iowa Boys Class 1A Sectional at Boyer Valley
Boyer Valley, CAM and St. Albert all advanced on to the Denison district on Monday. Chade Jahde of CAM was the medalist with a 78 while Adam Puck of Boyer Valley (79), Lane Sundberg of St. Albert (80) and Ben Nichols of Boyer Valley (80) were also medalists.
Griswold’s Kamron Brownlee and Caleb Oakleaf shot an 82 and 84, respectively, to advance to districts. View complete results below.
Iowa Boys Class 1A Sectional at Sidney
Sidney, Fremont-Mills and Bedford moved on in team play while East Mills and Southwest Valley also advanced two each. View the complete recap from Derek Martin linked here.
Iowa Boys Class 2A Sectional at Treynor
Treynor and Clarinda both advanced to districts. Find the complete recap from Trevor Maeder linked here.
Iowa Boys Class 2A Sectional at South Hamilton
Kuemper Catholic shot a 330 to win the South Hamilton Class 2A sectional tournament.
Maverick Schwabe led the Knights with a 76 in second place while Kayden Schon shot an 82 in fourth place. Carter Putney (86), Tyler Auen (86) and Benicio Lujano (86) also shot well. Dawson Billmeier carded a 90 for the Knights.
Iowa Boys Class 2A Sectional at Central Decatur
Central Decatur’s Matthew Boothe fell one stroke short of advancing out of sectionals and into districts. He finished with an 85 to lead area golfers in a tie for eighth.
Iowa Boys Class 3A Sectional at Denison
Lewis Central won the sectional championship, and Atlantic’s Tristan Hayes moved on to districts. View the complete recap from Nick Stavas linked here.
Iowa Boys Class 3A Sectional at Knoxville
Creston finished seventh with a 426. The Panthers scores came from Garrett Fry (104), Trey Schesnut (105), Carson Rieck (106) and Tyler Loudon (111) and Max Skellenger (111). Will Bolinger finished with a 132.
