(KMAland) -- Fremont-Mills and Cooper Langfelt won conference championships while Harlan, Atlantic, Audubon, Treynor and East Union won duals. Plus, results from Lincoln Christian & Waverly Tournaments involving KMAland boys golf teams.
Harlan 181 Shenandoah 184 Red Oak 211
Medalist: Jace Gubbels, Harlan (38)
Runner-up: Carter Ruzek, Shenandoah (42)
Other Harlan: Sam Bladt 46, Drew Bladt 48, Braydon Ernst 49, Austin Schumacher 51, Austin Sunderman 57
Other Shenandoah: David Rendon 43, Jade Spangler 44, Isaiah Jordan 55, Derek Bartlett 56, Nick Opal 69
Red Oak: Ethan Horn 49, Cyrus Menson 50, Sam Fields 54, Greyson Hewitt 58, Tyler Beeson 61
Atlantic 155 Creston 173
Medalist: Colby Burg, Creston (35)
Runner-up: Braden Smith, Atlantic (38)
Other Atlantic: Drey Newell 38, Garrett McLaren 39, Lane Nelson 40, Roth Den Beste 43, Cruz Weaver 49
Other Creston: Cole Strider 38, Kolby Hulett & Wiley Ray 50, Trey Chestnut 57, George Weis 58
Corner Conference Tournament
Fremont-Mills and Cooper Langfelt won Corner Conference championships in Griswold on Tuesday.
The Knights shot a 370 as a team to win by 26 strokes over Sidney while Langfelt’s 86 was the top score of the day. Sidney’s Kyle Beam also shot an 86, but Langfelt won by tiebreak measures.
Fremont-Mills’ Owen Thornton was third with a 91, and Cole Jorgenson of Sidney shot a 92 in fourth. Griswold’s 443 landed them in third while Essex shot a 450 and East Mills had 496 to round out the top five.
Other individuals in the top 10: 5. Jake Malcom, Fremont-Mills 94; 6. JT Mahaney, Fremont-Mills 99; 7. Caleb Oakleaf, Griswold 100; 8. Kyler Williams, East Mills 101; 9. Cooper Marvel, Fremont-Mills 103; 10. Philip Franks, Essex 104.
View complete results from the tournament below.
Audubon 179 Missouri Valley 187
Medalist: Alec Fichter, Missouri Valley (43)
Runner-up: Aiden Alt, Audubon (44)
Other Audubon: Edward Miller 44, Joey Schramm 45, Carter Andreasen 46, Jay Remsburg 47, Teddy DuVall 52
Other Missouri Valley: Jackson Tennis 44, Ryan Russman 47, Hayden Kocour 53, Carson Wendt 54, Evan White 60
Treynor 175 Tri-Center 191
Medalist: Joey Konz, Treynor (37)
Runner-up: Ethan Konz, Treynor (39)
Other Treynor: Ryan Konz 48, Ryan McIntyre & Gabe Travis 51, Dawson Goss 52
Tri-Center: Grant Way 43, Alex Wilson 46, Jaxon Johnson & Leyton Nelson 51, Dominic Haynes 54, Zach Elliott 57
Lincoln Christian Tournament
Falls City was the top area finisher at Lincoln Christian, finishing in third place with a 385. Elmwood-Murdock took sixth with a 411, and Palmyra ended up in seventh with a 443. Syracuse ended up eighth with a 444, Ashland-Greenwood came in 10th with a 452 and Johnson County Central was 11th with a 545.
Falls City’s Lukas Aldana led area individual golfers with an 87 to place second. Teammate Carson Simon and Syracuse’s Robert Shanks ended up tied for 11th with a 94.
Elmwood-Murdock’s day was led by a 97 from Easton Miller, who placed 15th. Ashland-Greenwood’s Isaac Carson took 23rd with a 104. Palmyra’s Austin David took 25th with a 105.
View complete results from the meet linked here.
Waverly Tournament
Nebraska City and Plattsmouth were both in competition at the Waverly Tournament on Tuesday. The Pioneers shot a 367 to finish 10th while the Blue Devils had a 397 in 13th.
Nebraska City’s Will Welsh was the highest area finisher, carding an 81 to place eighth in the tournament. Levi Flaherty’s 89 led Plattsmouth in 27th.
View complete results from the meet below.
KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference Tournament — 1. Fremont-Mills 370, 2. Sidney 396, 3. Griswold 443, 4. Essex 450, 5. East Mills 496
East Union 211 Lenox 240
Lincoln Christian Tournament — 3. Falls City 385, 6. Elmwood-Murdock 411, 7. Palmyra 443, 8. Syracuse 444, 10. Ashland-Greenwood 452, 11. Johnson County Central 545
Waverly Tournament — 10. Nebraska City 367, 13. Plattsmouth 397