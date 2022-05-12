(KMAland) -- Auburn and Palmyra’s Noah Carpenter won the JCC Invitational on Thursday in KMAland boys golf.
Johnson County Central Invitational
Auburn came in with a 351 to win the Johnson County Central Invitational on Thursday. Palmyra took third with a 376, Falls City was fourth with a 387 and Johnson County Central posted a 417 in fifth. Nebraska City’s 432 was sixth.
Noah Carpenter of Palmyra won the individual championships with a 73 to win by 11 strokes over Auburn’s Marcus Hudson (84). Auburn’s Brad Hall and Falls City’s Rayce Farmer had an 88 to finish third and fourth, respectively.
Johnson County Central’s Keegan Jones finished eighth with a 95, Dalton Helmick of Falls City came in ninth with a 96 and Gage Bohaty of Palmyra rounded out the top 10 with a 97. Luke Johnson of Palmyra (97), Falls City’s Christina Gilkerson (98) and Stetson Neiman of Auburn (100) were also medalists in 11th, 13th and 14th, respectively.
Other Area Scores
Plattsmouth at Platteview (MISSING)