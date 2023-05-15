(KMAland) -- Four KMAland boys golf teams and three individuals advanced to state in Iowa and Nebraska while Missouri state golf got started on Monday. Check out the full rundown below.
Iowa Class 1A District at CAM, Anita (Crestwood Hills)
Team State Qualifiers — 1. South Hamilton 318, 2. CAM 325, 3. Montezuma 328
Other KMAland Team Scores — 4. Mount Ayr 337, 6. Fremont-Mills 347, 10. Bedford 365
Individual KMAland State Qualifiers — 2. Keith Thompson, Hamburg (73), Kamron Brownlee, Griswold (73)
CAM scores: Seth Hensley 72 (medalist), Chase Jahde 74, Bradyn Bohnsack 89, Gavyn Jessen 90, Lukas James 98, Carson Cary 103
Find much more in the complete recap linked here.
Iowa Class 1A District at Gehlen Catholic (Willow Creek)
Team State Qualifiers — 1. Kingsley-Pierson 324, 2. Gehlen Catholic 340, 3. Remsen St. Mary’s 343
Other KMAland Team Scores — 9. Audubon 377
Individual KMAland State Qualifiers — None
Area Individual Scores: Trey Petersen, Exira/EHK (84), Oliver Deist, Audubon (87), Jacob Estrada, Coon Rapids-Bayard (89), Henry Burr, Audubon (93), Logan Kenyon, Coon Rapids-Bayard (94), Evan TenEyck, Boyer Valley (97), Jay Remsburg, Audubon (98), Evan Alt, Audubon (99), Edward Miller, Audubon (105), Ryan Hermansen, Audubon (109)
Iowa Class 2A District at Kuemper Catholic (Carroll CC)
Team State Qualifiers — 1. Kuemper Catholic 299, 2. Van Meter 331, 3. Des Moines Christian 337.
Other KMAland Team Scores — 6. Treynor 347.
Individual KMAland State Qualifiers — None
Kuemper Catholic scores: Maverick Schwabe 72 (medalist), Braxton Vonnahme 73 (runner-up), Kayden Schon 74, Carter Putney 80, Dawson Billmeier 89, Will Simons 90
Other area individual scores of note: Jade Spangler, Shenandoah (82), Ethan Konz, Treynor (83), Alex Mass & Bradley Stock, Treynor (86), Kort Neal, Clarinda (91), Aaron Ehmke, Treynor & Jace Tams, Treynor (92), Luke Mathews, Treynor (101), Caden Butt, Clarinda (110)
Iowa Class 3A District at Atlantic (Atlantic G&CC)
Team State Qualifiers — 1. ADM 300, 2. Winterset 313
Individual KMAland State Qualifiers — None
Other area individual scores of note: Jason Colpitts, Glenwood (90)
Missouri Class 1 State Tournament at Columbia (Country Club of Missouri)
Here are the KMAland scores from Day 1 at the Class 1 State Tournament:
16. River Dow, East Atchison (85)
20. Tayden Cook, Rock Port (87)
41. Aricin Weber, Rock Port (93)
53. Brady Armfield, King City & Carter Gebhards, Rock Port (97)
61. Samuel Derks, King City & Jordyn Wright, Stanberry (98)
Missouri Class 3 State Tournament at New Bloomfield (Meadow Lake Acres Country Club)
Here are the KMAland scores from Day 1 at the Class 3 State Tournament:
13. Zach Merritt, Savannah (79)
49. Jack Dinsdale, Maryville (87)
56. Ethan Scott, Maryville (88)
Nebraska Class C District 1 Tournament at Lincoln Lutheran (Hidden Valley Golf Course)
Team State Qualifiers — 1. Lincoln Christian 334, 2. Lincoln Lutheran 346, 3. Syracuse 353.
Other KMAland Team Scores — 4. Johnson County Central 370, 7. Palmyra 377, 11. Louisville 406, 12. Falls City 423, Humboldt-TRS NTS
Individual KMAland State Qualifiers — 1. Noah Carpenter, Palmyra (70), 5. Robert Shanks, Syracuse (84), 10. Logan Zoller, Syracuse (86)
Other Syracuse scores: Cody Damme 89, Gabriel Dilley 94, Logan Johnson 94
Nebraska Class D District 1 Tournament at Heartland Lutheran (Indianhead)
Team State Qualifiers — 1. Lawrence-Nelson 335, 2. Sandy Creek 358, 3. Elmwood-Murdock 364.
Individual State Qualifiers — 8. Easton Miller, Elmwood-Murdock (83)
Other Elmwood-Murdock scores: Nathan Rust 86, Drake Clements 87, Jeston Junker 108, Tyson Mans 120