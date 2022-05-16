(KMAland) -- One team and six individuals advanced to the state tournament and area golfers in Missouri opened their own state meet in KMAland boys golf on Monday.
Iowa Class 1A District Tournament at Bishop Garrigan
Audubon shot a 354 to tie for third while Coon Rapids-Bayard was fifth with a 355. Individual results have not been reported.
Iowa Class 1A District Tournament at Denison
Fremont-Mills and Woodbine’s Cory Bantam advanced to state in Denison. View the complete recap from Nick Stavas linked here.
Iowa Class 1A District Tournament at Pleasant Valley Golf Course
Wayne shot a 431 and finished in ninth place. Nash Buckingham led with a 98 while RC Hicks had a 103 and Konnor Nickell pitched in a 109.
Other Wayne scores: Boudyn White 121, Caleb Clark 126, Zach Nading 139
Other area scores:
Wyatt Carlson, East Union 96
Cole Keller, Martensdale-St. Marys 98
Logan Smith, Moravia 106
Danny Thomlinson, East Union 108
View complete results below.
Iowa Class 2A District Tournament at Shenandoah
Missouri Valley’s Jackson Tennis advanced to the state meet with a 75. Check out the full recap linked here.
Iowa Class 2A District Tournament at Carroll
Kuemper Catholic’s Maverick Schwabe shot a 73 to win the district and will advance to the state tournament. The team fell a bit shy of the state tournament, posting a 326 in third and four strokes shy of second.
Tyler Auen shot an 82, Kayden Schon had an 85, Carter Putney and Benicio Lujano posted 86s and Dawson Billmeier had an 89.
Iowa Class 3A District Tournament at Spencer
Lewis Central’s Jordan Greenwood came in with a 75 and finished second to qualify for the state tournament. The Titans were fourth as a team with a 337.
Atlantic’s Tristan Hayes shot an 82 and finished in 13th place — outside of qualifying. View the complete results from the tournament below.
Missouri Class 1 State Tournament at Springfield
Stanberry’s Landon Marticke shot an 87 and is in 23rd after the first round of the Class 1 State Tournament. Other area scores:
40. Quinton Brandon, Mound City (94)
40. Aricin Weber, Rock Port (94)
Missouri Class 3 State Tournament at Sedalia
Maryville finished the opening day of the Class 3 state tournament with a 338 in fifth place. Trevin Cunningham posted an 80 to finish the first day in 25th. The rest of Maryville’s scores:
32. Jacob Scott (82)
48. Jack Dinsdale (87)
55. Ethan Scott (89)
61. Marcus Henggeler (91)
Nebraska Class B District 1 at Nebraska City
Ashland-Greenwood shot a 373 in seventh place while Auburn had a 433 in 10th, Nebraska City shot a 444 in 11th and Plattsmouth had a 453 in 12th.
Nate Kramer of Plattsmouth was the area’s highest finisher with an 87 in 17th. View the complete results linked here.
Nebraska Class C District 1 at Lincoln Christian
Elmwood-Murdock was the highest area finisher with a 386 in sixth place. Syracuse had a 399 in seventh, Falls City placed 10th with a 420, Palmyra shot a 437 in 12th and Johnson County Central shot a 479 in 13th.
Palmyra’s Noah Carpenter continued his hot play with a 73 and a first-place finish after a playoff. Elmwood-Murdock’s Nathan Lockman also qualified for state with an 84 in 10th place.
Check out the complete results from the district tournament below.