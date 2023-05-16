(KMAland) -- East Atchison’s River Dow finished strong at the Missouri Class 1 State Tournament to take 10th in KMAland boys golf on Tuesday.
Nebraska Class B District 1 Tournament at Nebraska City (The Golf Club at Table Creek)
State Team Qualifiers — 1. Elkhorn North 301, 2. Omaha Concordia 313, 3. Skutt Catholic 327
Area Scores — 7. Ashland-Greenwood 363, 8. Nebraska City 367, 9. Auburn 390, Plattsmouth NTS
KMAland Individual State Qualifiers — None.
Missouri Class 1 State Tournament at Columbia (Country Club of Missouri)
KMAland Scores:
10. River Dow, East Atchison (163) **medalist
36. Aricin Weber, Rock Port (182)
37. Tayden Cook, Rock Port (183)
40. Samuel Derks, King City (185)
40. Carter Gebhards, Rock Port (185)
47. Jordyn Wright, Stanberry (188)
52. Brady Armfield, King City (190)
Missouri Class 3 State Tournament at New Bloomfield (Meadow Lake Acres Country Club)
KMAland Scores:
22. Jack Dinsdale, Maryville (164)
30. Zach Merritt, Savannah (168)
54. Ethan Scott, Maryville (176)