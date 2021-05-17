(KMAland) -- Elmwood-Murdock, Lukas Aldana and Cam Binder punched tickets to state in Nebraska while Trevin Cunningham and Landon Marticke led area Missouri golfers at state on Monday in boys golf.
Check out the full rundown below.
Missouri Class 1 State Meet
Stanberry’s Landon Marticke shot an 88 and is in 33rd to lead KMAland golfers at the Class 1 state meet.
Mound City’s Gage Salsbury added a 96 and is in 54th, and Collin Sager of Stanberry shot a 98 and is in 62nd.
View the results linked here.
Missouri Class 3 State Meet
Maryville’s trio was led by Trevin Cunningham on the opening day of the state meet. Cunningham shot an 85 and is tied for 28th.
Ethan Scott finished the opening day with a 94 and is in 61st while Jacob Scott shot a 95 in 65th.
View the results linked here.
Nebraska Class B District at Nebraska City
Advancing Teams: 1. Skutt Catholic 321, 2. Elkhorn 325, 3. Gross Catholic 346
**Nebraska City missed qualifying by one stroke.**
KMAland Individuals Advancing: 6. Lukas Aldana, Falls City (78); 8. Cam Binder, Auburn (78)
View complete results below:
Nebraska Class D District at Humphrey St. Francis
Advancing Teams: 1. Burwell 341, 2. Elmwood-Murdock 358, 3. Shelby-Rising City 369
KMAland Individuals Advancing: 3. Easton Miller, Elmwood-Murdock (83)