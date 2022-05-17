(KMAland) -- Maryville took fifth in Class 3 while Trevin Cunningham and Landon Marticke had the highest area finishes in KMAland boys golf on Tuesday.
Missouri Class 1 State Tournament at Springfield
Stanberry’s Landon Marticke follow up a first-day score of 87 with a 90 to finish with a 177 and took 28th at the Class 1 state tournament. Aricin Weber of Rock Port shot a 191 (94-97) to take 48th, and Mound City’s Quinton Brandon had a 197 (94-103) to tie for 55th.
Find the complete results from the tournament linked here.
Missouri Class 3 State Tournament at Sedalia
The Maryville boys finished fifth in Class 3. The Spoofhounds followed a 338 with another 338 to post a 676. The highest Maryville finisher was Trevin Cunningham, who posted a 77 on day two to finish with a 157 in 24th.
Ethan Scott had a 171 (89-82) in 45th, Jacob Scott finished in 48th with a 172 (82-90), Jack Dinsdale posted a 177 (87-90) in 61st and Marcus Henggeler carded a 180 (91-89) in 65th.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.