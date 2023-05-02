(KMAland) -- East Mills won a Corner Conference triangular, CAM won in RVC action and Missouri Valley edged Griswold.
Atlantic Invitational – 4. Kuemper Catholic 310, 6. Glenwood 328, 7. Atlantic 331, 8. Harlan 333, 9. Denison-Schleswig 336, 10. Lewis Central 337, 11. Clarinda 345, 12. Creston 367, 13. Shenandoah, 14. Red Oak
Medalist: Evan Smith, Knoxville (67)
Runner-up: Easton Korell, ADM (72)
KMAland Top 12
3. Jason Colpitts, Glenwood (74)
5. Tristan Hayes, Atlantic (75)
9. Dawson Billmeier, Kuemper Catholic (76)
10. Cody Schulte, Denison-Schleswig (77)
12. Kayden Schon, Kuemper Catholic (77)
East Mills 188 Essex-Stanton 192 Hamburg 238
Medalist: Keith Thompson, Hamburg (40)
Runner-up: Lincoln Palmer, East Mills (44)
Other East Mills Scores: Ryan Sayers 47, Fletcher Proctor 48, Anthony Anderson 49, Kyler Williams 49, Dillon Jurjevich 76
Essex-Stanton Scores: Kaden Buick 48, Jacob Robinette 49, Derek Bartlett 50, Johnny Resh 51, Bradley Franks 57
Other Hamburg Scores: Ian Thompson 59, Martin Rodriguez 66, Gabe Richardson 73
Missouri Valley 176 Griswold 184
Medalist: Jackson Tennis, Missouri Valley (76)
Runner-up: Kamron Brownlee, Griswold (38)
Other MV Scores: Daylen Kocour 46, Carson Wendt 46, Hayden Kocour 47, Evan White 50, Layton Maassen 50
Other Griswold Scores: Hogan Hook 41, Auden Wilson 54, Alex Nelson 61
Rolling Valley Conference Tournament at Atlantic – 1. CAM 156, 2. Coon Rapids-Bayard 170, 3. Boyer Valley 175, 4. Woodbine 188, 5. Exira-EHK 201, 6. Glidden-Ralston 205
Medalist: Chase Jahde, CAM (35)
Runner-up: Seth Hensley, CAM (36)
Melcher-Dallas at Moravia
No Results Reported
Gretna at Plattsmouth
No Results Reported
Elmwood-Murdock Invitational – 3. Johnson County Central 296, 4. Elmwood-Murdock 297, 5. Louisville 327, 7. Humboldt-TRS/Pawnee City NTS
Medalist: Creek Kennedy, Yutan (70)
Runner-up: Colby Sorenson, Cedar Bluffs/Mead (70)
KMAland Top 20
4. Keegan Jones, Johnson County Central (71)
5. Easton Miller, Elmwood-Murdock (71)
6. Jack Waring, Johnson County Central (72)
8. Tyson Mans, Elmwood-Murdock (73)
10. Nate Rust, Elmwood-Murdock (75)
11. Luke Downs, Louisville (75)
13. Wes Swanson, Johnson County Central (76)
14. Isaac Beethe, Johnson County Central (77)
16. Drake Clements, Elmwood-Murdock (78)
19. Sam Luellen, Louisville 81
20. Jeston Junker, Elmwood-Murdock (81)