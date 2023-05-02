East Mills Wolverines NEW

(KMAland) -- East Mills won a Corner Conference triangular, CAM won in RVC action and Missouri Valley edged Griswold.

Atlantic Invitational – 4. Kuemper Catholic 310, 6. Glenwood 328, 7. Atlantic 331, 8. Harlan 333, 9. Denison-Schleswig 336, 10. Lewis Central 337, 11. Clarinda 345, 12. Creston 367, 13. Shenandoah, 14. Red Oak

Medalist: Evan Smith, Knoxville (67)

Runner-up: Easton Korell, ADM (72)

KMAland Top 12

3. Jason Colpitts, Glenwood (74)

5. Tristan Hayes, Atlantic (75)

9. Dawson Billmeier, Kuemper Catholic (76)

10. Cody Schulte, Denison-Schleswig (77)

12. Kayden Schon, Kuemper Catholic (77)

Download PDF Trojan Tournament Scoring Sheet 2023 - Sheet2.pdf

East Mills 188 Essex-Stanton 192 Hamburg 238

Medalist: Keith Thompson, Hamburg (40)

Runner-up: Lincoln Palmer, East Mills (44)

Other East Mills Scores: Ryan Sayers 47, Fletcher Proctor 48, Anthony Anderson 49, Kyler Williams 49, Dillon Jurjevich 76

Essex-Stanton Scores: Kaden Buick 48, Jacob Robinette 49, Derek Bartlett 50, Johnny Resh 51, Bradley Franks 57

Other Hamburg Scores: Ian Thompson 59, Martin Rodriguez 66, Gabe Richardson 73

Missouri Valley 176 Griswold 184

Medalist: Jackson Tennis, Missouri Valley (76)

Runner-up: Kamron Brownlee, Griswold (38)

Other MV Scores: Daylen Kocour 46, Carson Wendt 46, Hayden Kocour 47, Evan White 50, Layton Maassen 50

Other Griswold Scores: Hogan Hook 41, Auden Wilson 54, Alex Nelson 61

Rolling Valley Conference Tournament at Atlantic – 1. CAM 156, 2. Coon Rapids-Bayard 170, 3. Boyer Valley 175, 4. Woodbine 188, 5. Exira-EHK 201, 6. Glidden-Ralston 205

Medalist: Chase Jahde, CAM (35)

Runner-up: Seth Hensley, CAM (36)

Melcher-Dallas at Moravia

No Results Reported

Gretna at Plattsmouth

No Results Reported

Elmwood-Murdock Invitational – 3. Johnson County Central 296, 4. Elmwood-Murdock 297, 5. Louisville 327, 7. Humboldt-TRS/Pawnee City NTS

Medalist: Creek Kennedy, Yutan (70)

Runner-up: Colby Sorenson, Cedar Bluffs/Mead (70)

KMAland Top 20

4. Keegan Jones, Johnson County Central (71)

5. Easton Miller, Elmwood-Murdock (71)

6. Jack Waring, Johnson County Central (72)

8. Tyson Mans, Elmwood-Murdock (73)

10. Nate Rust, Elmwood-Murdock (75)

11. Luke Downs, Louisville (75)

13. Wes Swanson, Johnson County Central (76)

14. Isaac Beethe, Johnson County Central (77)

16. Drake Clements, Elmwood-Murdock (78)

19. Sam Luellen, Louisville 81

20. Jeston Junker, Elmwood-Murdock (81) 

Download PDF EMInvVarsity2023SpreadAdjusted - Result Page.pdf

