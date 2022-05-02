(KMAland) -- Maryville took second at the MEC Tournament while Plattsmouth was fourth and Nebraska City sixth at the Trailblazer Conference meet on Monday in KMAland boys golf.
Midland Empire Conference Tournament
Maryville shot a 350 and finished second behind Bishop LeBlond’s 293 at the Midland Empire Conference Tournament.
Jacob Scott led the Spoofhounds with an 82 to finish in fifth place while Trevin Cunningham had an 86 in eighth. Ethan Scott was 10th with a 90. Other Maryville scores:
12. Jack Dinsdale (92)
19. Marcus Henggeler (96)
Trailblazer Conference Tournament
Plattsmouth finished fourth and Nebraska City ended up sixth at the Trailblazer Conference Tournament on Monday.
Plattsmouth shot a +124 while Nebraska City ended up +191. Nate Kramer shot an 89 for the Blue Devils to finish in a tie for third. Eli Michel shot a 99 to finish in a tie for 11th, and Kye Stone (109), Nathan Rain (115), Isaac Timm (122) and Kasten Hellbusch (146) finished 21st, 24th, 26th and tied for 32nd, respectively.
Nebraska City was led by Jayden Borns’ 113 in 25th. Landen Clark shot a 118 in 25th, Carter Maybee was 27th with a 123, Drew Weddle shot a 125 in 29th and Henry Baumert finished with a 127 in 31st.