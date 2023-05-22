(KMAland) -- CAM and Chase Jahde are chasing state championships following the opening day of play at the Iowa State Golf Tournament.
Check out the full rundown from the 1A and 2A tournaments below.
Iowa Boys Class 1A State Golf Tournament at Ames Golf & Country Club
CAM’s Chase Jahde is in second place after firing a 75 during the opening day of the Class 1A State Tournament in Ames. The Cougars also got an 80 from Seth Hensley, who is tied for ninth, and lead the 1A field with a 335 by one stroke over Remsen St. Mary’s.
Hamburg’s Keith Thompson is also in the mix with a 78, placing him in fifth.
Other individual scores:
T30. Kamron Brownlee, Griswold (86)
T42. Lukas James, CAM (89)
T49. Bradyn Bohnsack, CAM (91)
T60. Carson Cary, CAM (96)
69. Gavyn Jessen, CAM (103)
Find the complete results linked here.
Iowa Boys Class 2A State Golf Tournament at Coldwater Golf Links (Ames)
Kuemper Catholic’s Maverick Schwabe shot a 75 and is in a 10-way tie for fourth after the first day at the Class 2A tournament. The Knights finished the first day with a 327 and are seventh as a team.
Other area individuals:
T22. Braxton Vonnahme, Kuemper Catholic (79)
36. Kayden Schon, Kuemper Catholic (84)
T46. Carter Putney, Kuemper Catholic (89)
59. Will Simons, Kuemper Catholic (95)
60. Dawson Billmeier, Kuemper Catholic (96)
View the complete results linked here.