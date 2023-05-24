(KMAland) -- Palmyra's Noah Carpenter made a charge at a second state title on day two, eventually finishing third in Class C to highlight KMAlanders at state golf in Nebraska on Wednesday.
Check out the full rundown from Wednesday below.
Nebraska Boys Class C State Golf Tournament at Elks Country Club (Columbus)
Palmyra’s Noah Carpenter made a second-day charge to complete a back-to-back state championship performance, but he finished in third place after shooting a 73 — eight strokes better than the opening day. He finished five strokes shy of champion Jackson Dunahm from Kearney Catholic.
Syracuse ended up in 15th with a +186 as a team. Find the area results below and full results linked here.
3. Noah Carpenter, Palmyra (81-73/154)
T52. Robert Shanks, Syracuse (90-93/183)
T69. Logan Zoller, Syracuse (91-98/189)
T74. Gabe Dilley, Syracuse (97-96/193)
80. Logan Johnson, Syracuse (97-100/197)
T88. Cody Damme, Syracuse (103-106/209)
Nebraska Boys Class D State Golf Tournament at Lake Maloney Golf Club (North Platte)
Elmwood-Murdock finished in 12th place with a two-day total of 730. They were eight strokes better on day two than day one with a 361.
Drake Clements led the way with a 175, tying for 37th. View the area scores below and the complete results linked here.
T37. Drake Clements, Elmwood-Murdock (87-88/175)
T49. Nathan Rust, Elmwood-Murdock (95-85/180)
T59. Easton Miller, Elmwood-Murdock (90-95/185)
T72. Jeston Junker, Elmwood-Murdock (97-93/190)
92. Tyson Mans, Elmwood-Murdock (109-111/220)