(KMAland) -- Clarinda finished strong at the Atlantic Tournament, Nate Lockman of Elmwood-Murdock won his home tournament and Mo Valley, Treynor and Underwood all picked up dual wins in KMAland boys golf on Tuesday.
Atlantic Tournament
Clarinda finished third ahead of a slew of Hawkeye Ten Conference teams at the Atlantic Tournament on Tuesday. The Cardinals shot a 331 to finish two strokes ahead of Atlantic (4th) and Lewis Central (5th).
Kuemper Catholic had a 335 in sixth, Glenwood shot a 354 in eighth, Harlan had a 361 in ninth and Denison-Schleswig was 10th with a 362. Creston ended up 11th (396), Red Oak was 12th (433) and Shenandoah took 13th (463).
Jordan Greenwood of Lewis Central was the top area finisher with a 76 in third place. Glenwood’s Braden Sneed took fourth with a 77, Kuemper Catholic’s Maverick Schwabe was sixth with a 78 and Payton Greenwood of LC finished in seventh with a 78.
Clarinda’s top score came from Cooper Neal, who posted an 80 in ninth place. The Cardinals were consistent in the rest of their lineup with Caden Butt (83), Jarod McNeese (84) and James McCall (84) all carding an 84 or better. Justus Fine had a 94 and Grant Turner had a 96.
Atlantic scores: Tristan Hayes 82, Lane Nelson 83, Garrett McLaren & Roth Den Beste 84, Tate Niklasen 93, Cruz Weaver 95
Other Lewis Central scores: Lucas Campbell 87, Aiden Shipman 92, Jack Robbins 94, Ethan Peterson 100
Other Kuemper Catholic scores: Kayden Schon 83, Tyler Auen 86, Carter Putney 88, Dawson Billmeier 89, Benicio Lujano 91
Other Glenwood scores: Tye Nebel 90, Gavin Schau 91, Tommy Johnson 96, Jacob Mitchell 98, Brady Aistrope 100
Harlan scores: Jace Gubbels & Sam Bladt 89, Alex Bladt 91, Drew Bladt 92, Brayden Ernst 94, Stephen Leinen 105
Denison-Schleswig scores: Easton Emery 83, Michael Collins 91, Colton Johannsen 93, Landon Wulf 95, Cody Schulte 99, Christian Schmaddere 109
Creston scores: Garrett Fry 83, Tyler Laudon 97, Carson Rieck & Trey Chesnut 108, Max Skellenger 109, Will Bolinger 112
Red Oak scores: Cyrus Mensen 103, Sam Fields 107, Tyler Besen 108, Greyson Hewett 115, Hunter Jarrett & Truman Strickland 118
Shenandoah scores: Jade Spangler 89, Nick Opal 110, Derek Bartlett 117, Terin Courtier 147
Roncalli Catholic Tournament
St. Albert shot a 372 and finished in sixth place at the Roncalli Catholic Tournament. The Falcons were led by an 89 from Alex Gast in 15th.
Camren Mardesen added a 90, Lane Sundberg posted a 91, Gavin Sommerville had a 102 and Sam Gubbels finished with a 108.
Missouri Valley 180 Griswold 188
Medalist: Jackson Tennis, Missouri Valley (39)
Runner-up: Kamron Brownlee, Griswold (42)
Other Missouri Valley scores: Evan White 44, Jacob Hember 47, Hayden Kocour 50, Carson Wendt 52
Other Griswold scores: Caleb Oakleaf 44, Hogan Hook 50, Tate Steinhoff 52, Brayden Stirek 57, Michael Kunze 63
Treynor 163 Logan-Magnolia 189
Medalist: Ethan Konz, Treynor (34)
Runner-up: Ryan Konz, Treynor (42)
Other Treynor scores: Gabe Travis 43, Ryan McIntyre & Aaron Ehmke 44, Alex Mass 54
Logan-Magnolia scores: Gavin Maguire 42, Brody West 47, Gavin Kiger 49, Caden Dickinson 51, Brady Thompson 54, Layne Brenden 55
Underwood 185 AHSTW 274
Medalist: Wyatt Buckholdt, Underwood (43)
Runner-up: Kaiden Rodenburg, Underwood (46)
Other Underwood scores: Walter Ausdemore & Danny Stein 48, Will Tiarks & Owen Larsen 59
AHSTW scores: Nate Jorgensen 47, Tyson Osbahr 66, Wyatt Evans 76, Logan Heller 85, Wyatt Evans 89
Rollng Valley: Boyer Valley 171 CAM 174 Woodbine 185, Coon Rapids-Bayard 193, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 205, Glidden-Ralston 223
Medalist: Chase Jahde, CAM (37)
Runner-up: Connor Kenkel, Boyer Valley (42)
Other Boyer Valley scores: Adam Puck & Devin Melby & Ben Nichols & Evan TenEyck 43, Caden Neilsen 48
Other CAM scores: Seth Hensley 43, Logan Lawrence 46, Bradyn Bohnsack 48, Gavyn Jessen 53, Lukas James 55
Woodbine scores: Cory Bantam 45, Josh Newton & Cody Dickenson 46, Nolan Stamm 48, Cody Brunow 49, Kylon Reisz 50
Coon Rapids-Bayard scores: Jacob Estrada 45, Toby Benninger 48, Trey Rosenbeck 49, Preston McAlister 51, Elia Esdohr 55
Exira/EHK scores: Gavin Bengard 46, Trey Petersen 49, Quintinn Whit & Easton Nelson 55, Cole Brbham 69
Glidden-Ralston scores: Caden Wenck 52, Tyler Brant 56, Coby Wallace 57, John Whitver 58, Mark Mensch 61
Davis County 172 Moravia 213
Medalist: Easton White, Davis County (39)
Moravia scores: Kaleb Templeton 49, Logan Smith 52, Andrew Harrington & Blake Helmick 56, Jaiden Fowler & Chase Uhlenhake 59
Elmwood-Murdock Tournament
Elmwood-Murdock shot a 327 to finish second behind Cedar Bluffs/Mead, which finished with a 316. Johnson County Central was also on hand and could not post a team score.
Nate Lockman of Elmwood-Murdock won the individual championship in a playoff, shooting a 76, and then edging Cedar Bluffs/Mead’s Tye Dickes and Jack Edwards of Yutan to take the title. Johnson County Central’s Keegan Jones had an 80 in fifth, and Nate Rust of Elmwood-Murdock took ninth with an 82.
Other Elmwood-Murdock scores: 11. Jeston Junker 84, 12. Easton Miller 85, 22. Drake Clements 102.