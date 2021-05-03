Creston Panthers Logo
Steve McDermott

(KMAland) -- It was a good night of golfing for the Creston, Kuemper Catholic, Fremont-Mills and Tri-Center boys, among others. Check out the full rundown from Monday's KMAland boys golf action below. 

Creston 183 Red Oak 208 

Medalist: Colby Burg, Creston (38)

Runner-up: Cole Strider, Creston (42)

Other Creston: Kolby Hulett 48, George Weis 55, Trey Chestnut 56, Wyatt Clarke-Daniels 66

Kuemper Catholic 334 Carroll 340 

Medalist: Drew Munson, Carroll (78) 

Runner-up: Tyler Auen, Kuemper Catholic (80)

Other KC: Mitchell Badding 83, Maverick Schwabe 85, Carter Putney 86, Jack Tiefenthaler 90, Benicio Lujano 108 

Fremont-Mills 170 Southwest Valley 208 Lenox 213 

Medalist: Cooper Marvel, Fremont-Mills (39)

Runner-up: Cooper Langfelt, Fremont-Mills (42)

Other F-M: Jake Malcom 45, Owen Thornton 51, Caden Blackburn 53

SWV: Ethan Bruce 46, Joey Oathoudt 50, Jake Oathoudt, Henry Bevington 59, Vincente Butcher 63

Lenox: Jayden Stephens 50, Trayce Miller 51, Aiden Eggert 55, Keegan Smith 57, Caeden David 64, Donald Bashor 65 

IKM-Manning 165 Missouri Valley 193 

Medalist: Kyler Rasmussen, IKM-Manning (38)

Runner-up: Tyler Brandt, IKM-Manning (40)

Other IKMM: Max Nielsen 43, Conner Richards 44, Grant Gaer 50, Zach Willenborg 52

MV: Ryan Russman 45, Jackson Tennis 46, Hayden Kocour 51, Carson Wendt 51, Alec Fichter 53, Evan White 54 

Boyer Valley 176 Woodbine 217 

Medalist: Adam Puck, Boyer Valley (41)

Runner-up: Devin Melby, Boyer Valley (44)

Other BV: Clay Roberts 45, Ben Nichols 46, Caden Neilsen 48, Connor Kenkel 50

Woodbine: Cody Brunow 50, Cory Bantam 55, Caleb Wakehouse 56, Sam Remington 56, Nolan Stamm 63

Tri-Center 178 Riverside 201 

Medalist & Runner-up: Grant Way, Tri-Center and Ethan Reicks, Riverside (41) 

Other T-C: Alex Wilson 44, Dominc Haynes 45, Zach Elliott 48, Jaxon Johnson 52, Leyton Nelson 54

Other RIV: Wyatt Hough 49, Garrett Hough 54, Dalton Smith 57, Kaeden Please 61 

Lamoni 161 Mormon Trail 219 Melcher-Dallas 221 

Medalist: Cael Ogier, Lamoni (37)

Runner-up: Bode Dykens, Lamoni (39) 

Trailblazer Tournament 

Beatrice won the team title with a 342. Nebraska City shot a 361 to take second. Will Welsh paced the Pioneers with a runner-up finish. Blake Miller finished fourth and Harrison Benedict claimed 10th. 

Plattsmouth's Zach Shukis shot an 89 to take ninth. 

Download PDF Trailblazer Tournament

KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD 

