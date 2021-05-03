(KMAland) -- It was a good night of golfing for the Creston, Kuemper Catholic, Fremont-Mills and Tri-Center boys, among others. Check out the full rundown from Monday's KMAland boys golf action below.
Creston 183 Red Oak 208
Medalist: Colby Burg, Creston (38)
Runner-up: Cole Strider, Creston (42)
Other Creston: Kolby Hulett 48, George Weis 55, Trey Chestnut 56, Wyatt Clarke-Daniels 66
Kuemper Catholic 334 Carroll 340
Medalist: Drew Munson, Carroll (78)
Runner-up: Tyler Auen, Kuemper Catholic (80)
Other KC: Mitchell Badding 83, Maverick Schwabe 85, Carter Putney 86, Jack Tiefenthaler 90, Benicio Lujano 108
Fremont-Mills 170 Southwest Valley 208 Lenox 213
Medalist: Cooper Marvel, Fremont-Mills (39)
Runner-up: Cooper Langfelt, Fremont-Mills (42)
Other F-M: Jake Malcom 45, Owen Thornton 51, Caden Blackburn 53
SWV: Ethan Bruce 46, Joey Oathoudt 50, Jake Oathoudt, Henry Bevington 59, Vincente Butcher 63
Lenox: Jayden Stephens 50, Trayce Miller 51, Aiden Eggert 55, Keegan Smith 57, Caeden David 64, Donald Bashor 65
IKM-Manning 165 Missouri Valley 193
Medalist: Kyler Rasmussen, IKM-Manning (38)
Runner-up: Tyler Brandt, IKM-Manning (40)
Other IKMM: Max Nielsen 43, Conner Richards 44, Grant Gaer 50, Zach Willenborg 52
MV: Ryan Russman 45, Jackson Tennis 46, Hayden Kocour 51, Carson Wendt 51, Alec Fichter 53, Evan White 54
Boyer Valley 176 Woodbine 217
Medalist: Adam Puck, Boyer Valley (41)
Runner-up: Devin Melby, Boyer Valley (44)
Other BV: Clay Roberts 45, Ben Nichols 46, Caden Neilsen 48, Connor Kenkel 50
Woodbine: Cody Brunow 50, Cory Bantam 55, Caleb Wakehouse 56, Sam Remington 56, Nolan Stamm 63
Tri-Center 178 Riverside 201
Medalist & Runner-up: Grant Way, Tri-Center and Ethan Reicks, Riverside (41)
Other T-C: Alex Wilson 44, Dominc Haynes 45, Zach Elliott 48, Jaxon Johnson 52, Leyton Nelson 54
Other RIV: Wyatt Hough 49, Garrett Hough 54, Dalton Smith 57, Kaeden Please 61
Lamoni 161 Mormon Trail 219 Melcher-Dallas 221
Medalist: Cael Ogier, Lamoni (37)
Runner-up: Bode Dykens, Lamoni (39)
Trailblazer Tournament
Beatrice won the team title with a 342. Nebraska City shot a 361 to take second. Will Welsh paced the Pioneers with a runner-up finish. Blake Miller finished fourth and Harrison Benedict claimed 10th.
Plattsmouth's Zach Shukis shot an 89 to take ninth.
