(KMAland) -- Mount Ayr and Bedford’s Micah Johnson won POI titles while Fremont-Mills and Keith Thompson won the Corner, Treynor and Ethan Konz won the WIC and Maryville took third at their home Best Ball Tournament on Wednesday in KMAland boys golf.
Corner Conference Tournament — 1. Fremont-Mills 357, 2. Sidney 358, 3. East Mills 360, 4. Essex/Stanton 400, 5. Griswold 421, 6. Hamburg 507
Medalist: Keith Thompson, Hamburg (71)
Runner-up: Hayden Thompson, Sidney (82)
Western Iowa Conference Tournament — 1. Treynor 313, 2. Missouri Valley 335, 3. Audubon 342, 4. Underwood 347, 5. AHSTW 367, 6. Logan-Magnolia 372, 7. Tri-Center 389, 8. IKM-Manning 402, 9. Riverside 422
Medalist: Ethan Konz, Treynor (69)
Runner-up: Jace Tams, Treynor (79)
Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament — 1. Mount Ayr 347, 2. Nodaway Valley 365, 3. Bedford 366, 4. Wayne 375, 5. Southwest Valley 378, 6. East Union 381, 7. Lenox 404, 8. Southeast Warren 406, 9. Martensdale-St. Marys 428, Central Decatur NTS
Medalist: Micah Johnson, Bedford (82)
Runner-up: Drew Ehlen, Mount Ayr (82)
The rest of the top 12 (All-POI):
3. Tanner Streit, Mount Ayr (82)
4. Landon Klobnak, Nodaway Valley (82)
5. Austin Ledlie, Southeast Warren (82)
6. Nash Buckingham, Wayne (84)
7. Isaac Currin, Southwest Valley (86)
8. Cole Keller, Martensdale-St. Marys (87)
9. Josh Lopez, East Union (88)
10. Jaxson Greene, Mount Ayr (88)
11. Paul Douglas, Southwest Valley (89)
12. Caden Crow, Southeast Warren (89)
Maryville Best Ball Tournament — 3. Maryville 145, 6. Maryville JV 161, 8. Rock Port 164, 10. Savannah 167, 11. Maryville White 177, 12. Stanberry & King City 177, 14. East Atchison 193, Mound City NTS
Medalist: Tyler McNeive, Barstow (68)
Runner-up: Tim Johnson, Bishop LeBlond & Davis Jungbluth, Bishop LeBlond (75)
Other Top 15 (from KMAlanders):
7. Jacob Scott, Ethan Scott & Jack Dinsalde, Maryville (81)
14. Brett Long, Maryville JV & Tayden Cook, Rock Port (84)
