(KMAland) -- Bedford and RC Hicks won POI titles, Atlantic took their home tourney, St. Albert was second at Roncalli and Missouri Valley, Riverside and Boyer Valley were also winners in KMAland boys golf on Tuesday.
Trojan Tournament (at Atlantic)
Lane Nelson shot a 77 and finished second to lead Atlantic to a team victory at their home tournament.
Braden Smith was fourth with a 78, and Garrett McLaren added an 80 in 10th for the Trojans, which shot a 318 to win by three strokes over ADM.
Kuemper’s 329 placed them third behind Maverick Schwabe and Jack Tiefenthaler, who both shot an 80 and finished seventh and ninth, respectively.
Creston finished fifth with a 341 as a team. Colby Burg led the Panthers with a third-place finish, carding a 77.
Other finishes from the area: 6. Clarinda 353, 8. Lewis Central 354, 9. Glenwood 360, 10. Harlan 372, 11. Denison-Schleswig 374, 12. Red Oak 400, 13. Shenandoah 405
Roncalli Tournament
St. Albert shot a 342 to finish second and 16 strokes behind champion Mt. Michael Benedictine.
Brett Klusman ended up fourth with an 81, Luke Hubbard took fifth with an 82 and Eliot Shaw placed sixth with an 83 to lead the Falcons. Cameron Mardasen carded a 96, and Lane Sundberg finished with a 97 for the Falcons.
Missouri Valley 204 Griswold 225
Medalist: Jackson Tennis, Missouri Valley (43)
Runner-up: Alec Fichter, Missouri Valley (45)
Other Missouri valley: Ryan Russman 50, Hayden Kocour 66, Carson Wendt 72
Griswold: Kameron Brownlee 51, Cooper Harrison & Tate Steinhoff 57, Caleb Oakleaf & Brayden Stinke 60, Mike Kunze 66
Riverside 192 Audubon 192 *Riverside won via tiebreak
Medalist: Joey Schramm, Audubon (43)
Runner-up: Wyatt Hough, Riverside (45)
Other Riverside: Ethan Reicks 46, Kaeden Pleas 50, Garrett Hough & Dalton Smith 51
Other Audubon: Carter Andreasen & Jay Remsburg 48, Teddy DuVall & Edward Miller 53, Aiden Alt 65
Boyer Valley 176 Coon Rapids-Bayard 184 CAM 188 Woodbine 189 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 191 Glidden-Ralston 218
Medalist: Cory Bantam, Woodbine (42)
Runner-up: Trey Petersen, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (42)
Boyer Valley: Adam Puck & Devin Melby 43, Ben Nichols 44, Clay Roberts 46, Caden Neilsen 48, Connor Kenkel 54
Coon Rapids-Bayard: Preston McAlister & Josh Ramirez 44, Jeffery Kracht 47, Jacob Estrada & Trey Rosenbeck 49, Kolby Culbertson 55
CAM: Logan Lawrence 44, Peyton Jessen 46, Ethan Arp & Marshall Harris 49, Wyatt Gettler 56, Walker Gettler 58
Other Exira/EHK: Tyler Petersen 47, Quentin White 48, Hunter Andersen 54, Aiden Potts 55, Gavin Bengaard 61
Other Woodbine: Cody Brunow 47, Josh Newton 48, Nolan Stamm 52, Sam Remington 56, Caleb Wakehouse 57
Glidden-Ralston: Caden Wenck 52, Kyle Olberding & Caden Smith 53, John Whiver 60, Tyler Brandt 62, Cale Klocke 69
Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament (at Greenfield)
Bedford had two of the top three finishers and four in the top 10 on their way to a Pride of Iowa Conference championship.
The Bulldogs shot a 366 behind Owen Lucas and Logan Moyer’s 87 and 88, respectively, placing them second and third. Gage Godsey finished ninth, and Tate Rowan was 10th with a 95 and 96.
Wayne finished second with a 382 behind individual champion RC Hicks, who came in with an 85. The Falcons also had eighth-place finisher Nash Buckingham with a 94.
In third, Martensdale-St. Marys finished with a 388. Grant Ballard (7th, 91), Jack Franey (13th, 97) and Cole Keller (14th, 98) all shot well while Southeast Warren’s Brock Manser (6th, 91), Mason Merfeld (11th, 96) and Blake Graham (T-15th, 99) helps the Warhawks to a 93 and fourth place finish.
Nodaway Valley took fifth with a 411, led by Matthew Weber’s 90 in fourth place. Mount Ayr’s Drew Ehlen finished fifth with a 91, Central Decatur’s Trey Hullinger added a 96 in 12th and Southwest Valley’s Isaac Currin tied for 15th with a 99.
Elmwood-Murdock Tournament
Elmwood-Murdock finished with a 326 and took third at their home tournament behind Lincoln Christian (303) and Cedar Bluffs/Mead (310).
Nate Lockman led the Knights with a 75 to place second, finishing four strokes behind the champion Brady McGerr of Lincoln Christian. Devin Mather also had a 10th place finish for Elmwood-Murdock with an 81.
Other area finishes:
15. Gus Pope, Elmwood-Murdock (84)
17. Easton Miller, Elmwood-Murdock (86)
19. Jeston Junker, Elmwood-Murdock (88)
22. Devin Conley, Johnson County Central (92)
23. Brandon Speckmann, Johnson County Central (93)
26. Jack Leuenberger, Johnson County Central (101)
