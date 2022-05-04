(KMAland) -- Wayne and Joey Oathoudt of Southwest Valley won Pride of Iowa Conference championships while Mound City edged past Rock Port in KMAland boys golf on Wednesday.
Corner Conference Tournament (at Sidney)
The Sidney boys and Fremont-Mills’ Owen Thornton won Corner Conference championships on Wednesday. Find the complete recap linked here.
Western Iowa Conference Tournament (at Atlantic)
Treynor swept the team and individual championships with Ethan Konz taking medalist honors at the WIC Tournament on Wednesday. Find the complete recap linked here.
Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament (at Mount Ayr)
Wayne claimed the Pride of Iowa Conference championship on Wednesday in Mount Ayr. The Falcons shot a 355 to edge Bedford by three strokes. Southwest Valley was third with a 363 while Nodaway Valley (394) and Southeast Warren (400) rounded out the top five.
Mount Ayr (415), East Union (428), Central Decatur (435) and Lenox (502) also scored at the tournament.
Southwest Valley’s Jake Oathoudt won the individual championship with a round of 80, finishing just one stroke ahead of RC Hicks of Wayne. Central Decatur’s Matt Boothe was third with an 85, and Owen Lucas of Bedford and Wayne’s Nash Buckingham were fourth and fifth, respectively, with an 86 each.
Other medalists included Drew Ehlen of Mount Ayr (89), Bedford’s Logan Moyer (89), Brock Manser of Southeast Warren (91), Southwest Valley’s Owen Wilkinson (91), Bedford’s Micah Johnson (91), Grant Ballard of Martensdale-St. Marys (92) and Southwest Valley’s Isaac Currin (92).
View the complete results from the meet linked below.
Mound City 184 Rock Port 194 East Atchison NTS
Medalist: Tony Osburn, Mound City (42)
Runner-up: Ozey Hurst, Rock Port & Aricin Weber, Rock Port (45)
Other Mound City scores: Wil Young 46, Quinton Brandon & William Rother 48, Preston Saxton 59
Other Rock Port scores: Carter Gebhards 49, Jacobi Hogue & Ryland Garst 55
East Atchison scores: River Dow 54, Cowen O’Riley 55, Dan Lesher 64