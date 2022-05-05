(KMAland) -- Kuemper Catholic won the South Hamilton Tournament, Bedford was third at Nodaway Valley and Griswold, Fremont-Mills and Missouri Valley were other winners in KMAland boys golf on Thursday.
South Hamilton Invitational
Kuemper Catholic shot a 337 to win the South Hamilton Invitational on Thursday. Tyler Auen was the champion for the Knights with a 78 while Maverick Schwabe carded an 80 in second.
Benicio Lujano (88) and Carter Putney (91) also scored for the Knights while Dawson Billmeier and Kayden Schon had a 92 and 93, respectively.
Griswold 179 Southwest Valley 184 East Mills 192
Medalist: Kaleb Oakleaf, Griswold (41)
Runner-up: Kamron Brownlee, Griswold (43)
Fremont-Mills 162 Mount Ayr 191 Lenox 230
Medalist: Owen Thornton, Fremont-Mills (38)
Runner-up: Jake Malcom, Fremont-Mills (39)
Other Fremont-Mill scores: Cooper Marvel 41, JT Mahaney & Caden Blackburn 44, Tucker Stille 51
Mount Ayr scores: Drew Ehlen 42, Dylan Graham 46, Quinn Coulson 51, Louden Main 52, Keye Willis 54, Kash Wasteney 63
Lenox scores: Aidan Eggert 50, Daysen Gregg 59, Patton Adams 60, Jace Smith 61, Keegan Smith 63
Missouri Valley 175 Logan-Magnolia 190
Medalist: Jackson Tennis, Missouri Valley (37)
Runner-up: Evan White, Missouri Valley (38)
Other Missouri Valley scores: Jacob Hember 46, Hayden Kocour 54, Carson Wendt 57, Will Borgilia 62
Logan-Magnolia scores: Gavin Maguire & Brody West 45, Gavin Kiger & Layne Brenden & Brady Thompson 50, Jack Straight 55
Nodaway Valley Tournament
The Bedford boys finished with a 175 and took third at the Nodaway Valley Tournament. ACGC (169) and Pleasantville (171) finished just ahead of the Bulldogs. Southeast Warren had a 178 in fourth while Nodaway Valley placed fifth with a 182.
The tournament was split between stroke play, best shot and better score. Southeast Warren’s Brock Manser and Cade Nelson finished second with a combined score of 90 in stroke play. Nodaway Valley was fourth with a 92 from the duo of Kaden Herr and Bradley Gebbie, and Bedford took fifth with a 98 from Tim Rogers and Hunter Blackford.
Bedford’s Owen Lucas and Logan Moyer took first in the best shot portion of the tournament, teaming up for a 36. Southeast Warren’s Austin Ledlie and Caden Crow tied for second with a 41, and Nodaway Valley’s Ethan Blomme and Jack Jensen took fifth with a 47.
Bedford’s Austin Hanshaw and Tate Rowan also had a strong showing in the better score part of the tournament, carding a 41 in second. Nodaway Valley’s Matthew Weber and Zack Gebbie shot a 43 in fourth, and Southeast Warren’s Blake Graham and Dominic Wadle had a 47 in fifth.
Other Area Scores
Creston at Chariton Tournament (MISSING)