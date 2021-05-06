(KMAland) -- Colby Burg won the Chariton Tournament, Auburn won at JCC and Sidney, Denison-Schleswig, Underwood, Lo-Ma, Mount Ayr and Wayne were dual winners in KMAland boys golf on Thursday.
Sidney 185 Shenandoah 192 Essex 196
Medalist: Carter Ruzek, Shenandoah (38)
Runner-up: Kyle Beam, Sidney (39)
Other Sidney: Cole Jorgenson 42, Will Bryant 49, Donavon Racine 55, Christian Harris 60, Kellen Rose 61
Other Shenandoah: Nick Opal & David Rendon 49, Derek Bartlett 56
Essex: Phillip Franks & Dylan Barrett 48, Brody Holmes & Kywin Tibben 50, Tucker Hadden 51, Nash English 59
Chariton Tournament
Creston shot a 353 to finish fourth at the Chariton Tournament. Colby Burg won the individual championship with a 77, following a 38 on the front nine with a 39 on the back.
Cole Strider tied for ninth with an 87, and Kolby Hulett tied for 18th with a 90. Wiley Ray added a 99, Trey Chesnut shot a 104 and George Weis finished with a 109.
View the complete results from the meet below.
Denison-Schleswig 193 Harlan 201
Medalist: Easton Emery, Denison-Schleswig (44)
Runner-up: Parker Bekkerus, Denison-Schleswig (45)
Other Denison-Schleswig: Colton Johannsen 46, Reed Bowker & Bradyn Schillerberg 58, Christian Schmadeke 61
Harlan: Drew Bladt 45, Austin Sunderman 51, Sam Bladt 52, Jace Gubbels 53, Austin Schumacher 54, Alex Bladt 59
Underwood 173 Audubon 177 Fremont-Mills 189
Medalist: Coby Fink, Underwood (38)
Runner-up: Blake Hall, Underwood; Joey Schramm, Audubon; Cooper Langfelt, Fremont-Mills (42)
Other Underwood: Nolan Crilly 45, Kaiden Rodenburg 48, Tommy Stein 49, Nick Stephens 51
Other Audubon: Carter Andreasen 43, Jay Remsburg & Edward Miller 46, Teddy Duvall 51, Aiden Alt 57
Other Fremont-Mills: Owen Thornton 47, Cooper Marvel 48, Jake Malcom 52, JT Mahoney 56
Logan-Magnolia 180 Missouri Valley 193
Medalist: Jackson Tennis, Missouri Valley (43)
Runner-up: Caden Dickinson, Logan-Magnolia (43)
Other Lo-Ma: Jacob Fetter 43, Jarrett Armstrong & Gavin Maguire 47, Joe Hedger 51, Bryce Maguire 53
Other Missouri Valley: Ryan Russman 48, Hayden Kocour 49, Alec Fichter 53, Evan White 54, Carson Wendt 63
Nodaway Valley Tournament
Bedford was the high finisher from the area at the Nodaway Valley Tournament, finishing the tournament with a team score of 362. Southeast Warren had a 370 in fifth, CAM had a 370 of their own in sixth and Nodaway Valley carded a 425 in seventh.
In the stroke play portion of the tournament, Bedford was third with a 186 to edge ACGC by one stroke in fourth. CAM had a 188 in fifth, Southeast Warren finished with a 189 in sixth and Nodaway Valley posted a 207 in seventh.
In best shot, Southeast Warren placed fourth with an 89, Bedford had a 91 in fifth, CAM had a 96 in sixth and Nodaway Valley finished seventh with a 114.
In better score, Bedford won with an 85 to finish one stroke better than CAM. Southeast Warren had a 92 in fifth, and Nodaway Valley had a 104 in seventh. View complete results from the meet below.
Mount Ayr 214 Lenox 230
Medalist: Drew Ehlen, Mount Ayr (41)
Runner-up: Riley Stark, Mount Ayr (55)
Other Mount Ayr: Tony Daleske & Keye Willis 59, Xander Harmening 66
Lenox: Donald Basher 55, Caeden David & Keegan Smith 58, Trayce Miller 59, Jayden Stephens 60, Aiden Eggert 61
Wayne 174 Mormon Trail 194
Medalist: RC Hicks, Wayne (40)
Runner-up: Zeb Nading, Wayne & Wrigley Shanks, Mormon Trail (42)
Other Wayne: Nash Buckingham 43, Aidan Chiperi 59, Konnor Nickell 50, Caleb Clark 51
MOrmon Trail: Austin Minor 49, Jon Browers 50, Remington Newton 53
Johnson County Central Invitational
Cam Binder shot a 76 and pushed Auburn to the team championship. The Bulldogs were first with a 363 to finish six strokes ahead of Falls City.
Binder was joined in the top 10 by teammates Marcus Hudson and Cade Patzel, who took sixth and 10th with a 95 and 98, respectively.
Falls City’s Lukas Aldana placed second with an 88. The Tigers also got a 94 and a fifth place finish from Carson Simon and a 96 and a seventh place standing from Rayce Farmer.
Palmyra’s Zach Fitzpatrick shot a 97 to take ninth. View the complete results from the meet below.
