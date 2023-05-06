(KMAland) -- Kuemper Catholic and Coon Rapids-Bayard both won their home tournaments on Saturday.
Kuemper Invitational -- 1. Kuemper Catholic 315, 7. Atlantic 336, 10. Denison-Schleswig 363
Medalist: Maverick Schwabe, Kuemper Catholic (70)
Runner-up: Kaden Miller, Spencer (75)
Other KMAland Top 20:
3. Braxton Vonnahme, Kuemper Catholic (78)
6. Easton Emery, Denison-Schleswig (80)
15. Kayden Schon, Kuemper Catholic (82)
16. Tristan Hayes, Atlantic (82)
19. Hudson McLaren, Atlantic (84)
Coon Rapids-Bayard Invitational -- 1. Coon Rapids-Bayard 333, 3. Audubon 340
Coon Rapids-Bayard led the field with a 333. Audubon was third with a 340.
Coon Rapids-Bayard's Gavin Heiderscheit was the medalist with a 74. Audubon's Edward Miller was the runner-up with a 78.