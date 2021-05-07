(KMAland) -- IKM-Manning edged Treynor in a battle of Western Iowa Conference superiors on Friday night in boys golf action.
Clarinda 182 Lewis Central 182
Medalist: Zach Pirtle, Clarinda (40)
IKM-Manning 170 Treynor 174
Medalist: Kyler Rasmussen, IKM-Manning (37)
Runner-up: Ethan Konz, Treynor (39)
Other IKMM: Tyler Brandt 40, Grant Gaer 45, Max Nielsen 48, Conner Richards 50, Zach Willenborg 51
Other Treynor: Joey Konz 40, Dawson Goss 47, Ryan Konz 48, Gabe Travis 50, Ryan McIntyre 53
KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD (5/7)
