(KMAland) -- IKM-Manning edged Treynor in a battle of Western Iowa Conference superiors on Friday night in boys golf action. 

IKM-Manning 170 Treynor 174 

Medalist: Kyler Rasmussen, IKM-Manning (37)

Runner-up: Ethan Konz, Treynor (39)

Other IKMM: Tyler Brandt 40, Grant Gaer 45, Max Nielsen 48, Conner Richards 50, Zach Willenborg 51 

Other Treynor: Joey Konz 40, Dawson Goss 47, Ryan Konz 48, Gabe Travis 50, Ryan McIntyre 53 

