(KMAland) -- Kuemper Catholic’s Maverick Schwabe won his home tournament, the Knights took third and Coon Rapids-Bayard and Preston McAlister were runners-up at the CRB Tournament on Saturday in KMAland boys golf.
Kuemper Catholic Tournament
Kuemper Catholic finished third at their home tournament, carding a 328, while Atlantic had a 358 in sixth and Denison-Schleswig finished with a 397 in 10th.
Maverick Schwabe of Kuemper won the tournament with a 77 while teammate Benicio Lujano finished with an 80 in eighth place. Tyler Auen added an 84 in 15th for the Knights.
Atlantic’s Garrett McLaren fired an 84 and finished 18th.
Other Kuemper scores: Carter Putney 87, Kayden Schon 88, Dawson Billmeier 94
Other Atlantic scores: Garrett McLaren 84, Tristan Hayes 88, Lane Nelson 89, Cruz Weaver 97, Roth Den Beste 99, Tate Niklasen 101
Denison-Schleswig scores: Easton Emery 90, Bradyn Schillerberg 99, Michael Collins 102, Colton Johannsen 106, Landon Wulf & Kole Towne 115
Coon Rapids-Bayard Tournament
Coon Rapids-Bayard shot a 370 and finished second at their home tournament. Preston McAlister was the runner-up for the Crusaders with an 87, and Jacob Estrada finished with an 88 in third place.
Glidden-Ralston was fourth at the tournament with a 459 as a team.