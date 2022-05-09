(KMAland) -- IKM-Manning, Lo-Ma, Tri-Center and Treynor won WIC duals and the Maryville boys and four other area golfers advanced to state in KMAland boys golf on Monday.
Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament (at Red Oak)
Maverick Schwabe and his Kuemper team claimed Hawkeye Ten championships on Monday in Red Oak. Find the complete recap linked here.
IKM-Manning 210 Riverside NTS
Medalist: Max Nielsen, IKM-Manning (41)
Runner-up: Josh Walker, IKM-Manning (55)
Other IKM-Manning scores: Nolan Ramsey & Devyn Sander 57, Andan Spooner 64, Luke Ramsey 72
Logan-Magnolia 183 Audubon 184
Medalist: Gavin Maguire, Logan-Magnolia (45)
Runner-up: Edward Miller, Audubon (45)
Other Lo-Ma scores: Brody West 45, Brady Thompson 46, Caden Dickinson & Layne Brenden 47, Gavin Kiger 52
Other Audubon scores: Evan Alt 45, Jay Remsburg 46, Oliver Deist 48, Derek Bald 55, Colin Bauer 61
Tri-Center 179 Underwood 196
Medalist: Grant Way, Tri-Center (38)
Runner-up: Brecken Freeberg, Tri-Center (45)
Other Tri-Center scores: Ethan Schneckloth 47, Cade Carman & Michael Turner 49, Jaxon Johnson 50
Underwood scores: Walter Ausdemore 46, Wyatt Buckholdt & Stevie Barnes 47, Danny Stein 56, Will Tiarks 58, Owen Larsen 63
Treynor 169 Missouri Valley 180
Medalist: Jackson Tennis, Missouri Valley (38)
Runner-up: Ethan Konz, Treynor (39)
Other Treynor scores: Gabe Travis 42, Ryan Konz 43, Aaron Ehmke 45, Ryan McIntyre 46, Alex Mass 48
Other Missouri Valley scores: Jacob Hember 46, Evan White 47, Hayden Kocour 49, Carson Wendt 81, Will Borgilla 84
Rolling Valley Conference Tournament
Chase Jahde and his CAM team claimed Rolling Valley Conference championships on Monday in Atlantic. Check out the complete recap linked here.
Missouri Class 1 District 4 at Excelsior Springs
Stanberry’s Landon Marticke shot a 79 and won the district championship to advance to the state tournament.
Worth County’s Aydan Gladstone shot a 98 to finish in a tie for 10th, Rock Port’s Aricin Weber shot a 100 in a tie for 13th and Mound City’s Quinton Brandon had a 103 to tie for 18th. All three also advanced to the state meet.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Missouri Class 3 District 4 at Kansas City
Maryville shot a 335 and finished second to advance to the state tournament for the first time in five years.
Trevin Cunningham shot an 80 in fourth, Jacob Scott had an 83 in seventh and Ethan Scott finished with an 84 in eighth. Jack Dinsdale added an 88 in 14th, and Marcus Henggeler posted a 93 in 22nd. All five Maryville golfers will golf for the Spoofhounds at state.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Other Area Scores
