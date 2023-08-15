KMAland Golf Tuesday

(KMAland) -- Bishop Heelan Catholic boys golf shot a 315 to win a triangular at Green Valley on Tuesday.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Blake Harsma shot a 73 to win by two strokes over Bishop Heelan Catholic’s Pierce Conley. Taylor Billings and Jack White — both of Heelan — came in with a 79, and Brady Schultz rounded out the top five with 82.

The full rundown:

Bishop Heelan Catholic 315 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 324 Abraham Lincoln 419

Medalist: Blake Harsma, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (73)

Runner-up: Pierce Conley, Bishop Heelan Catholic (75)

Other Heelan scores: Taylor Bilings & Jack White 79, Brady Schultz 82, Collin Koob 83, Carter Beck 86

Other SBL scores: Parker Lutgen & Clark Kiple 83, Ty Jackson 85, Hunter Echter 87, Brayton Oullette 88

Abraham Lincoln scores: Jordan Hargrave 97, George Garst 100, Cooper Schaa 108, Conner Price 114, Tucker Haitz 119, Dylan Vannier 136

