(KMAland) -- The Sioux City East boys golf team picked up a dual win over Thomas Jefferson on Wednesday.

Sioux City East shot a 350 while Thomas Jefferson had a 475 at the 18-hole dual.

Carter Ginger of East was the medalist with an 80.

