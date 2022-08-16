(KMAland) -- Sioux City North shot a 343 and won a triangular with Abraham Lincoln and Sioux City West in KMAland boys golf on Tuesday.
North was led by medalist Blake Maas, who shot an 81 behind a 38 on the back nine. Caleb Cross added an 85, Talan Wilson had an 87 and Grant McGrory and Christian Nelson both had a 90.
Abraham Lincoln finished with a 418, led by a 101 from Tucker Haitz. Sioux City West could not post a team score, but Collin Mayo had the low score for the Wolverines with a 124.
Other Sioux City North scores: Nathan Basye 94
Other Abraham Lincoln scores: Steven Stangl 103, Jaymeson Vandevelde 105, Cooper Smith 109, Jordan Hargrave 114, Logan Mower 129
Other Sioux City West scores: Zac Foland 132, Elie Welch 152