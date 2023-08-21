(KMAland) -- LeMars shot a 307 to knock off Bishop Heelan Catholic by five strokes and beat Thomas Jefferson on Monday in KMAland boys golf.
Dylan Susemihl earned medalist honors with a 73 to edge Jack White of Heelan and teammate Carter Baumgartner by one stroke. Full results:
LeMars 307 Bishop Heelan Catholic 312 Thomas Jefferson NTS
Medalist: Dylan Susemihl, LeMars (73)
Runner-up: Jack White, Bishop Heelan Catholic (74)
Other LeMars: Carter Baumgartner 74, Jacob Plueger 78, Cole Brownmiller 82, Drake Brownmiller 84, Tate Murphy 87
Other Heelan: Taylor Billings 77, Sean Schaefer 80, Collin Koob 81, Pierce Conley 82, Brady Schultz 83
Thomas Jefferson: Kendall Bell 91, Derek Runions 108