(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Harlan and Tri-Center opened the season with wins in KMAland boys soccer on Monday. Check out the full rundown below.
Glenwood 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
Caden Johnson and Cameron King both two goals and one assist each for Glenwood, and Nolan Clark pitched in two assists in the win. Virginio Rangel Gonzales also had one goal for the Rams.
Dylon Schaap had the only goal of the game for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Harlan 2 Panorama 1
Spencer Fink and Mason Anderson each scored one goal for Harlan with Ian Shelton assisting on both goals.
Tri-Center 4 Kuemper Catholic 0
Ethan Schneckloth had three goals while Zach Murley also struck for one goal. Holden Skow and Dayton Plambeck added one assist each, and Hayden Benson had eight saves and the clean sheet in goal.
Trevor Lamaak had four saves in goal for Kuemper Catholic in the defeat.
Crete 5 Nebraska City 0
No stats reported.