(KMAland) -- Riverside got a pair of goals from Aiden Bell in a win over Atlantic while Sioux City East beat Denison-Schleswig in Tuesday’s KMAland boys soccer action.
Indianola 1 Lewis Central 0
The Titans fell on a penalty kick in the final minutes of a defensive affair.
West Marshall 7 Creston 0
No Stats Reported
Riverside 3 Atlantic 1
Aiden Bell found the back of the net two times while Dawson Henderson added one goal. Goalie Kaeden Pleas accounted for 14 saves.
Kyler Edie scored Atlantic’s only goal on an assist from Ryan Bower. Tyrell Williams managed 14 saves for the Trojans.
Sioux City East 4 Denison-Schleswig 1
Carlos Zamago had Denison-Schleswig’s lone goal. Sebastian Contreras had eight saves.
MOC-Floyd Valley 1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
No Stats Reported
Ralston 1 Conestoga 0
Ralston’s lone goal came on a Conestoga own goal.