(KMAland) -- Riverside won an overtime thriller over Atlantic while The Platte was also victorious on Monday night.
Riverside 3 Atlantic 2 -- OT
Mikey Casson’s golden goal in the second overtime handed the Bulldogs a thrilling win. Rhett Bentley scored Riverside’s other two goals while Ayden Salais had two assists and Aiden Bell added a helper.
Gershon Segura and Tristan Mathisen scored Atlantic's goals.
The Platte 4 Madison 1
Tucker Orwig scored twice while Kaleb Caniglia and Jude Wehrbein each found the net once.