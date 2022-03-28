Riverside Bulldogs
Bryan Clark/KMA

(KMAland) -- Riverside won an overtime thriller over Atlantic while The Platte was also victorious on Monday night. 

Riverside 3 Atlantic 2 -- OT 

Mikey Casson’s golden goal in the second overtime handed the Bulldogs a thrilling win. Rhett Bentley scored Riverside’s other two goals while Ayden Salais had two assists and Aiden Bell added a helper. 

Gershon Segura and Tristan Mathisen scored Atlantic's goals.

The Platte 4 Madison 1

Tucker Orwig scored twice while Kaleb Caniglia and Jude Wehrbein each found the net once.

