(KMAland) -- Lewis Central, Sioux City East and Sergeant Bluff-Luton were all winners in KMAland boys soccer on Tuesday. View the full rundown below.

Lewis Central 3 Indianola 0

Colton Costello, Jonah Churchill and Boston Hensley all scored for Lewis Central while Gaige Tripp had two assists and Costello also had a helper. Adam Miller finished with the shutout for the Titans.

Sioux City East 3 Denison-Schleswig 0 

Edwin Garibay, Faustino Gomez and Diego Alferez all scored goals for Sioux City East in the shutout win.

Other Area Scores

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Ralston 2 Conestoga 1

