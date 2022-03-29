(KMAland) -- Lewis Central, Sioux City East and Sergeant Bluff-Luton were all winners in KMAland boys soccer on Tuesday. View the full rundown below.
Lewis Central 3 Indianola 0
Colton Costello, Jonah Churchill and Boston Hensley all scored for Lewis Central while Gaige Tripp had two assists and Costello also had a helper. Adam Miller finished with the shutout for the Titans.
Sioux City East 3 Denison-Schleswig 0
Edwin Garibay, Faustino Gomez and Diego Alferez all scored goals for Sioux City East in the shutout win.
Other Area Scores
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Ralston 2 Conestoga 1