(KMAland) -- Treynor, AHSTW, Tri-Center and Conestoga were among the winners in KMAland boys soccer on Thursday.

Treynor 3 Harlan 0 

Mason Yochum, Sam Burmeister and Brock Poland all scored once each while Burmeister added an assist for Treynor. Nate Petersen finished with a clean sheet in the net.

Panorama 5 Kuemper Catholic 2 

Emiliano Nava and Carson Kanne had one goal each for Kuemper Catholic in the defeat. Kanne and Michael Kasperbauer added one assist each.

AHSTW 5 Grand View Christian 2 

Ethan Holtz scored twice while Brayden Lund and Aidan Martin had one goal and two assists each for AHSTW. Kayden Baxter also scored once for the Vikings. 

Tri-Center 2 Thomas Jefferson 1 — OT/PKs (Tri-Center wins on PKs)

Holden Skow had the goal in regulation for Tri-Center while Hayden Benson had 10 saves for the Trojans.

Allan Vazquez scored TJ’s only regulation goal on an assist by Mason Kramer in the shootout defeat.

Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Spencer 2

No stats reported.

Sioux City North 8 Fort Dodge 1

No stats reported.

Sioux City West 3 Spirit Lake 0 

No stats reported.

Conestoga 3 Nebraska City 0 

Jayden Widler, Jack Welch and Samarion Henry all scored one goal for Conestoga.

Ralston 5 The Platte 1 

Kaleb Caniglia had a goal and Traceson Skalberg had the assist for The Platte in the loss.

