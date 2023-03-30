(KMAland) -- Treynor, AHSTW, Tri-Center and Conestoga were among the winners in KMAland boys soccer on Thursday.
Treynor 3 Harlan 0
Mason Yochum, Sam Burmeister and Brock Poland all scored once each while Burmeister added an assist for Treynor. Nate Petersen finished with a clean sheet in the net.
Panorama 5 Kuemper Catholic 2
Emiliano Nava and Carson Kanne had one goal each for Kuemper Catholic in the defeat. Kanne and Michael Kasperbauer added one assist each.
AHSTW 5 Grand View Christian 2
Ethan Holtz scored twice while Brayden Lund and Aidan Martin had one goal and two assists each for AHSTW. Kayden Baxter also scored once for the Vikings.
Tri-Center 2 Thomas Jefferson 1 — OT/PKs (Tri-Center wins on PKs)
Holden Skow had the goal in regulation for Tri-Center while Hayden Benson had 10 saves for the Trojans.
Allan Vazquez scored TJ’s only regulation goal on an assist by Mason Kramer in the shootout defeat.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Spencer 2
No stats reported.
Sioux City North 8 Fort Dodge 1
No stats reported.
Sioux City West 3 Spirit Lake 0
No stats reported.
Conestoga 3 Nebraska City 0
Jayden Widler, Jack Welch and Samarion Henry all scored one goal for Conestoga.
Ralston 5 The Platte 1
Kaleb Caniglia had a goal and Traceson Skalberg had the assist for The Platte in the loss.