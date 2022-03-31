Glenwood Rams

(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Treynor, Nodaway Valley/WCV and The Platte were all winners in KMAland boys soccer on Thursday. 

Treynor 2 Harlan 1 (OT) 

Danny Kinsella and Thomas Schwartz each scored goals for Treynor in the win.

Seth Anderson scored the only goal of the game for Harlan in the overtime loss.

Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 4 Van Meter 0 

Mitchell Dickson had two goals while Nate Gerling and Brayden Taylor also found the net once each for Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley.

Other Area Scores 

Glenwood 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1

Spirit Lake 4 Sioux City West 3

Nebraska City 3 Conestoga 2 (2 OT/PKs)

The Platte 1 Ralston 0 (2 OT/PKs)

