(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Treynor, Nodaway Valley/WCV and The Platte were all winners in KMAland boys soccer on Thursday.
Treynor 2 Harlan 1 (OT)
Danny Kinsella and Thomas Schwartz each scored goals for Treynor in the win.
Seth Anderson scored the only goal of the game for Harlan in the overtime loss.
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 4 Van Meter 0
Mitchell Dickson had two goals while Nate Gerling and Brayden Taylor also found the net once each for Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley.
Other Area Scores
Glenwood 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
Spirit Lake 4 Sioux City West 3
Nebraska City 3 Conestoga 2 (2 OT/PKs)
The Platte 1 Ralston 0 (2 OT/PKs)