(KMAland) -- Tri-Center won a thriller over Denison-Schleswig while Underwood and AHSTW rolled to victories in Friday’s KMAland boys soccer action.
ADM 2 Glenwood 1
Caden Johnson had Glenwood’s lone goal
Carroll 2 Atlantic 0
No Stats Reported
Tri-Center 1 Denison-Schleswig 0
Hayden Benson had 14 saves in the win for Tri-Center.
Underwood 11 Kuemper Catholic 0
Kaden Ogle scored four goals while Dyson Rasmussen added three. Korey Pressgrove, Easton Robertson, Owen Larsen and Landon Morales-Foote also converted on goals.
Ogle, Roberts and Gus Bashore had two assists each while Rasmussen, Larsen, Carter Smith and Manuel Rodgers had one helper each.
AHSTW 9 Logan-Magnolia 1
Kayden Baxter scored four goals and had one assist. Ethan Holtz had two goals and one assist. Aidan Martin had one goal and three assists, and Brayden Lund accounted for two goals and one assist. Bryan Mertz had one assist.