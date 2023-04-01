(KMAland) -- Glenwood’s offense fired on all cylinders in a win over Waverly-Shell Rock on Saturday.
Glenwood 6 Waverly-Shell Rock 0
Caden Johnson had one goal and two assists, and Cameron King had two goals. Riley McEwen, Nolan Clark and Andrew Alber also scored goals. Clark also had an assist in the win.
Waukee Northwest at Sioux City North
No Stats Reported
The Platte 3 Lincoln Lutheran 0
Kaleb Caniglia, Logan Ksiazek and Micah Wehrbein tallied goals win the win while Dominic Hobbs and Traceson Skalberg had assists.