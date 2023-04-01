Glenwood Rams NEW LOGO

(KMAland) -- Glenwood’s offense fired on all cylinders in a win over Waverly-Shell Rock on Saturday.

Glenwood 6 Waverly-Shell Rock 0

Caden Johnson had one goal and two assists, and Cameron King had two goals. Riley McEwen, Nolan Clark and Andrew Alber also scored goals. Clark also had an assist in the win.

Waukee Northwest at Sioux City North

No Stats Reported

The Platte 3 Lincoln Lutheran 0

Kaleb Caniglia, Logan Ksiazek and Micah Wehrbein tallied goals win the win while Dominic Hobbs and Traceson Skalberg had assists. 

